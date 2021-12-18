Twitch streamer reduced to tears after Destiny raid and donation from NFL player

A small Twitch streamer called Autistic_Destiny was left almost in tears after a raid from fellow Twitch star Destiny, which saw her pick up loads of new followers and subscribers as well as donations from a San Francisco 49ers NFL player.

Destiny has become a pretty big name on Twitch, playing an array of games as well as a lot of Just Chatting streams talking about whatever is happening in current affairs at the time.

His fanbase is a dedicated one, too, and they don’t do things by halves. That’s why they went to raid a similarly-named streamer and completely turned her evening on its head.

With just 4,000 followers on Twitch — a far cry from Destiny’s 690k — the 19-year-old Autistic Destiny, who wants to raise awareness for Autism through her streams, was absolutely stunned.

Autistic_Destiny was just playing Minecraft when suddenly, hundreds of new viewers started storming into her stream, talking in her chat and generally showing a lot of support.

The support continued as she switched over to Apex Legends, with subs and gifted subs pouring in at a rate of knots.

She even received a donation from San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper, a fan of Destiny, who sent her $200 as she worked towards the goal of getting a new camera.

Autistic_Destiny eventually surpassed her $525 donation goal to buy a new camera, as well as all the new subscribers in her stream.

Needless to say, this isn’t a day the Twitch streamer is going to forget and, with any luck, could be the catalyst for a great career in livestreaming.