David Dobrik admits he’s seriously considering quitting YouTube

Internet sensation David Dobrik has recently opened up about potentially quitting YouTube, on his podcast VIEWS.

YouTuber David Dobrik is one of the most popular vloggers on YouTube, with more than 18 million subscribers on his main channel, with an added 12 million followers on Instagram.

Best known for his over-the-top videos with his friend group ‘The Vlog Squad,’ Dobrik has been a hot topic recently after fellow influencer Jeff Wittek nearly lost an eye after being swung around on a crane in the middle of a lake, which Dobrik was operating.

Is David Dobrik quitting YouTube?

On Tuesday, March 15, Dobrik went on his podcast VIEWS to talk about potentially quitting YouTube, after saying that he’s become bored of making videos.

Advertisement

Read More: TikToker uses Instagram to expose stalker three years after breaking up

“There’s different days where I do and different days where I don’t, like I’m so happy with the videos I’ve created and I have made so many of them, where I’m like ‘I’ve completed everything I’ve wanted to finish on YouTube,'” Dobrik said on his podcast.

(Dobrik says he might be done with YouTube at 29:21 in the video below)

In addition to Dobrik’s statement, Jason Nash, Dobrik’s close friend, went on to tell him that “you don’t have a real you,” to which the Vlogger responded with “you’re constantly the real you, you’re just a different age with a different perspective.”

Advertisement

Previously Dobrik mentioned possibly quitting YouTube back in December 2021, telling his fans that “I think I did what I wanted to do with the vlogs … It’s like when a late-night show host is about to quit, and he’s like I’ve done everything I wanted to do here. I did it. I had fun. I’ve got to do something else.”

Only time will tell whether Dobrik is serious about leaving the platform and moving on with his career to new endeavors.