TikTok star Zoe Laverne under fire for allegedly kissing underage fan - Dexerto

TikTok star Zoe LaVerne is facing massive backlash after multiple videos surfaced of her allegedly kissing an underage fan. This comes days after leaked Instagram conversations from her ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove and Amber VanPelt raised concerns of “very intense” interactions with an underage influencer.

A video on the ‘Def Noodles’ account featured a short clip showing the two. It was apparently only a short form of a much longer video showing more instances of the same behavior.

According to Def Noodles, LaVerne previously denied allegations of having a relationship with an underage person. This was in direct response to the allegations brought by Orlove’s hacked messages.

The video comes at a sensitive time for LaVerne, who was already getting heat for Orlove’s Instagram messages with VanPelt.

In them, Orlove’s leaked exchange shows that he “left (LaVerne) because of her interactions with Connor. They got very intense and it’s something I do not stand by whatsoever. It’s p**dophillia.”

Another message, this time from Orlove to LaVerne, shows he cut communication from her. “My lawyers will handle the rest,” he said in reference to the “toxic” breakup between the two TikTok personalities.

LaVerne, who deleted her Instagram in mid-September in response to a separate lip-syncing debacle, once again removed herself from the Facebook-owned social platform.

Read more: Thomas Petrou reveals Hype House could be moving again

In a private fandom account known to be run by LaVerne, she gave a message to her fans for her renewed hiatus from Instagram after the videos came out.

“Thank you for everything, really,” the account called ‘zlpfandom0.2’ wrote. “But for right now I don’t think I’ll be back on soial media again. I (still) have a lot to think about. I reall don’t wanna leave you guys but I’m tired of feeling this way. I’m tired of crying and hurting. It’s nothing but negativity to me anymore. I love you so much.”

LaVerne has over 17 million followers on TikTok and nearly 450,000 subscribers on YouTube. She’s been featured in TikToks and videos with other online celebrities ranging from Terin Sottile and ex-boyfriend Zephan Clark.

If the move offline is permanent, it’s not known if LaVerne will publicly respond to the latest videos that are surfacing.