TikTok star Zoe Laverne under fire for allegedly kissing underage fan - Dexerto

 TikTok star Zoe Laverne under fire for allegedly kissing underage fan
TikTok star Zoe Laverne under fire for allegedly kissing underage fan

Published: 28/Oct/2020 1:28

by Alan Bernal
Zoe LaVerne Instagram

Zoe LaVerne

TikTok star Zoe LaVerne is facing massive backlash after multiple videos surfaced of her allegedly kissing an underage fan. This comes days after leaked Instagram conversations from her ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove and Amber VanPelt raised concerns of “very intense” interactions with an underage influencer.

A video on the ‘Def Noodles’ account featured a short clip showing the two. It was apparently only a short form of a much longer video showing more instances of the same behavior.

According to Def Noodles, LaVerne previously denied allegations of having a relationship with an underage person. This was in direct response to the allegations brought by Orlove’s hacked messages.

The video comes at a sensitive time for LaVerne, who was already getting heat for Orlove’s Instagram messages with VanPelt.

Zoe LaVerne Instagram
Zoe LaVerne once again removed herself from Instagram after the latest allegations.

In them, Orlove’s leaked exchange shows that he “left (LaVerne) because of her interactions with Connor. They got very intense and it’s something I do not stand by whatsoever. It’s p**dophillia.”

Another message, this time from Orlove to LaVerne, shows he cut communication from her. “My lawyers will handle the rest,” he said in reference to the “toxic” breakup between the two TikTok personalities.

LaVerne, who deleted her Instagram in mid-September in response to a separate lip-syncing debacle, once again removed herself from the Facebook-owned social platform.

In a private fandom account known to be run by LaVerne, she gave a message to her fans for her renewed hiatus from Instagram after the videos came out.

zlpfandom0.2 Instagram
An Instagram message from a fan-account known to be run by LaVerne.

“Thank you for everything, really,” the account called ‘zlpfandom0.2’ wrote. “But for right now I don’t think I’ll be back on soial media again. I (still) have a lot to think about. I reall don’t wanna leave you guys but I’m tired of feeling this way. I’m tired of crying and hurting. It’s nothing but negativity to me anymore. I love you so much.”

LaVerne has over 17 million followers on TikTok and nearly 450,000 subscribers on YouTube. She’s been featured in TikToks and videos with other online celebrities ranging from Terin Sottile and ex-boyfriend Zephan Clark.

If the move offline is permanent, it’s not known if LaVerne will publicly respond to the latest videos that are surfacing.

James Charles slays Kylie Jenner’s Halloween makeup with fierce look

Published: 27/Oct/2020 23:06

by Virginia Glaze
Kylie Jenner and James Charles hug during a YouTube video.
YouTube: James Charles

James Charles

Social media mogul and reality tv star Kylie Jenner is known as much for her lipstick line as she is for her over-the-top Halloween costumes, and one of her 2020 looks absolutely “killed” the competition — in part due to the talents of James Charles.

As soon as Halloween rolls around — even during the current health crisis — fans look toward to the crazy costumes that celebrities will pull off, which is almost always a visual treat due to their top-tier budgets and friendships with special effects artists.

Kylie Jenner is one such celeb, who has turned heads across the net for her rendition of a Barbie doll and Ariel from the Little Mermaid — not to mention the time she dressed up as a woodland fairy.

However, her latest costume has taken a more “wild” turn, as inspired by her brand-new Cheetah-themed makeup collection.

Kylie Jenner shows off her fairy costume for Halloween.
Instagram: Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner has completely floored fans throughout the years with her creative Halloween costumes, one of which was a classic fairy.

Partnering up with YouTuber-slash-makeup artist James Charles, Kylie decided to go full-on big cat, with Charles lending his own talents to deliver some stunning special effects.

Using tissue and liquid latex, James created three fake slash marks on her left cheek, as though Kylie had been scratched by the very Cheetah from her makeup collection.

After applying the rest of her makeup — also using the Cheetah collection — Charles completed the look by using black and red eyeshadows, as well as fake blood, to create a surprisingly realistic facial injury.

It’s clear that no cat scratch is going to get Kylie down, though, as evidenced by how amazingly fierce the entire ensemble came together, which the two showed off in a no-nonsense Instagram photo.

As for Kylie’s actual Halloween costume on the official holiday, she isn’t giving out any hints, preferring to keep it a surprise on the actual day (even though James tried his best to get her to spill the beans).

 

go watch baes new youtube video 🤍

Considering the incredible creativity behind some of her most beloved costumes in the past, fans can safely bet that it’s probably worth the wait — especially if this one is anything to go by.