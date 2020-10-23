Danielle Cohn hits back at TikTok rap on her lying about her age

Popular TikToker Danielle Cohn has hit back at Alyssa McKay after she made a rap calling her out for drama surrounding her real age.

Danielle Cohn is a social media star who shot to fame on Musical.ly, before it became TikTok, for lip-syncing and dancing. She currently has more than 18 million followers on TikTok and over 4.5 million Instagram followers.

However, the star’s age has been called into question after her Dad claimed that she was born in 2006.

Alyssa McKay posted a rap to TikTok which didn’t mention Danielle by name but was obvious to fans that it was about her. “I just turned 14 and I’m living in LA. I meant to say 16, I need another take,” sang Alyssa, who added, “I lie about my age, but that doesn’t really bother me.”

Danielle was clearly fuming as she wrote a savage comment on TikTokroom saying: “I don’t know you, but here is some advice. This is getting really annoying and we don’t care anymore. Btw very funny that you preach about how these influencers use people for clout or whatever but you’re constantly shading them so you can get on a shade room about TikTok, Just stop the joke is over.”

Fans in the comments had Danielle’s back with one fan saying: “This girl is so desperate for clout. So sick of these lame diss tracks.” Another person wrote: “bruh I love Alyssa but can we leave Danielle and her age alone.”

Alyssa previously defended herself in the Instagram post and said: “y’all always assuming who my videos are “about” and getting mad … my videos are just for fun and I’m playing a character.” But evidently Danielle herself felt targeted.

In the same rap, many fans think Alyssa is also referring to Bryce Hall after he got into a fight over a vape earlier this week. Bryce allegedly blew smoke in the staff’s face when asked to stop vaping, resulting in a brawl. Alyssa raps: “Why couldn’t he just put the vape away?”

In the same video, Alyssa also addresses a recent tweet from Bryce saying “Irrelevant people keep my name in their mouth. Isn’t that the reason why you first got clout?” She then goes on to suggest Bryce only became famous because he dated Addison Rae.

irrelevant creators keep my name in their mouth to get their social blades green for once.. it’s so sad, but do whatever to pay your bills i guess — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) October 21, 2020

Alyssa’s videos commenting on TikTok drama have been getting a lot of attention lately.

On Monday, October 19, Alyssa posted rap referencing Dixie and Griffin’s dramatic breakup, painting Griffin in a pretty bad light.