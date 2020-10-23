Entertainment

Danielle Cohn hits back at TikTok rap on her lying about her age

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:30

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Danielle Cohn/ Instagram: Alyssa McKay

Bryce Hall TikTok

Popular TikToker Danielle Cohn has hit back at Alyssa McKay after she made a rap calling her out for drama surrounding her real age.

Danielle Cohn is a social media star who shot to fame on Musical.ly, before it became TikTok, for lip-syncing and dancing. She currently has more than 18 million followers on TikTok and over 4.5 million Instagram followers.

However, the star’s age has been called into question after her Dad claimed that she was born in 2006.

Alyssa McKay posted a rap to TikTok which didn’t mention Danielle by name but was obvious to fans that it was about her. “I just turned 14 and I’m living in LA. I meant to say 16, I need another take,” sang Alyssa, who added, “I lie about my age, but that doesn’t really bother me.”

Instagram: Danielle Cohn
Danielle’s age was called into question when her Dad said she was born in 2006

Danielle was clearly fuming as she wrote a savage comment on TikTokroom saying: “I don’t know you, but here is some advice. This is getting really annoying and we don’t care anymore. Btw very funny that you preach about how these influencers use people for clout or whatever but you’re constantly shading them so you can get on a shade room about TikTok, Just stop the joke is over.”

Fans in the comments had Danielle’s back with one fan saying: “This girl is so desperate for clout. So sick of these lame diss tracks.” Another person wrote: “bruh I love Alyssa but can we leave Danielle and her age alone.”

Alyssa previously defended herself in the Instagram post and said: “y’all always assuming who my videos are “about” and getting mad … my videos are just for fun and I’m playing a character.” But evidently Danielle herself felt targeted.

@alyssamckayyy##pov the rich girl talks about the fight.♬ original sound – alyssa mckay 🦋

In the same rap, many fans think Alyssa is also referring to Bryce Hall after he got into a fight over a vape earlier this week. Bryce allegedly blew smoke in the staff’s face when asked to stop vaping, resulting in a brawl. Alyssa raps: “Why couldn’t he just put the vape away?”

In the same video, Alyssa also addresses a recent tweet from Bryce saying “Irrelevant people keep my name in their mouth. Isn’t that the reason why you first got clout?” She then goes on to suggest Bryce only became famous because he dated Addison Rae.

Alyssa’s videos commenting on TikTok drama have been getting a lot of attention lately.

On Monday, October 19, Alyssa posted rap referencing Dixie and Griffin’s dramatic breakup, painting Griffin in a pretty bad light.

Entertainment

Pokimane reveals plans for Twitch VODs after DMCA takedowns

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:33

by Jacob Hale
YouTube: Pokimane

Share

Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has revealed her plans for her Twitch VODs, after many creators on the platform, including some of the very biggest, were hit with DMCA takedown notifications over content in their back-catalog.

On October 21, some of the most popular names on the platform revealed that they have been getting these DMCA notifications, with people such as Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, and more finding that clips and VODs from past broadcasts have been deleted.

Obviously, in recent months there have been issues with streamers using copyrighted music on their stream, with many opting to stop so as to avoid any legal issues, but now their past content is being sifted through and checked, and the results are wiping out some of these creators’ favorite moments on stream.

While many streamers are doing all they can to keep their content on their Twitch channel available, Pokimane has revealed her plans for past VODs.

Instagram: pokimanelol
Pokimane has been streaming full-time since 2017, but may have to remove a lot of her content to avoid DMCA takedown requests.

After a viewer told Poki that fellow streamer Saqib ‘Lirik’ Zahid was to delete all of his VODs he’s built up over the years, she suggested that the same might be the case for her own channel.

“Lirik’s going to delete all his VODs? Well, guess what, it’s not just Lirik,” she told her viewers during her October 22 stream.

She continued: “Today, tomorrow, at some point, you guys are going to come across my channel and there’s going to be zero content. Sucks to say, but it is what it is.”

Of course, there will be many top streamers considering that reality right now: that the content they’ve put out over however many years could simply be erased due to the music being played in the background.

Some content creators have already started taking down old VODs and deleting clips, and Pokimane may be just one of many that do so to avoid being banned from the platform altogether. We might see some creators start transferring their content to YouTube, but this would likely require a Herculean effort, too.

At the time of writing, Pokimane’s VODs haven’t been wiped from her channel.

