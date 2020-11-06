 Bryce Hall shuts down bizarre Addison Rae break up rumors - Dexerto
Bryce Hall shuts down bizarre Addison Rae break up rumors

Published: 6/Nov/2020 12:26

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall next to Addison Rae
Instagram: brycehall / addisonrae

TikTok star Bryce Hall has addressed rumors that he and Addison Rae are in a fake relationship for publicity, after a post began to circulate TikTok claiming the pair have a pre-planned break up date of December 3.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have been one of the hottest topics in the TikTok world over the past year. Their on-again-off-again relationship has got fans of the pair desperate to know if they’ve really made things official.

While the chemistry between the two stars seems undeniable, a few people have suspected that the creators are capitalizing on the attention by faking a relationship for their TikTok content.

Bryce Hall Addison Rae Harley Quinn Joker Halloween
Instagram: addisonraee
Addison and Bryce got the rumors flowing once again at a Halloween party.

One anonymous informer on the popular Instagram page deuxmoi, who claimed they work for Addison’s management company, even took it one step further when they claimed that “their relationship is completely fake.” The individual suggested the relationship was all for “publicity and drama” and suggested they “even had a tentative break up date of December 3rd.”

Bryce Hall slams strange rumors

However, Bryce has now shut down the bizarre break up plan rumors in a podcast with Hollywood Raw. When asked what he thought of the ‘blind item’ Bryce responded that he was “glad [they] brought it up.”

“I saw a trend on TikTok. It was all over my For You Page like 8 times,” Bryce explained in reference to the rumor. “What the f**k? We’re not that smart. We’re just a freaking normal 20, 21 year old.”

Topic starts at 2:16

He also wasn’t afraid to make a joke out of the bizarre situation, saying “guys we’re not going to break up on December 3rd, it’s going to be December 4th. It’s so funny how fake those are.”

Bryce went on to explain he’s able to see it from his viewers point of view. “I can see where they think that though. Like you see a couple, a boy and a girl just randomly posting back together after months and then getting 80 million views on a TikTok. It looks like Justin and Selena.”

It’s clear that this rumor was one step too far for Bryce, but it certainly seemed to give him a good laugh, and has got some fans even more invested in their relationship.

TikToker Nick Austin reveals how Chase Hudson changed his life

Published: 6/Nov/2020 11:50

by Alice Hearing
Nick Austin Hype House TikTok
Instagram: Nick Austin

Popular TikToker and Hype House member Nick Austin has revealed that he was broke when he joined the Hype House, after tweeting how thankful he is for the support of other influencers like Chase ‘lilhuddy’ Hudson.

20-year-old Nick Austin is one of the Hype House’s most popular members despite having only joined in November of last year. He has amassed a huge 9.2 million followers through his collaborative and laid-back videos.

He has also managed to avoid much of the drama surrounding the other influencers in his circle, but has maintained a huge following and dropped his own line of merchandise.

Now Nick has opened up on Twitter about what his life was like before joining the content house and how thankful he is to his fellow creators.

Nick Austin LilHuddy Hype House
Instagram: Nick Austin
Nick thanked Chase Hudson for his support in joining the Hype House

On November 6, he tweeted, “1 year ago today is the day I packed all my stuff up and just drove to LA with no idea what I was going to do in life and you guys changed my life forever.”

He continued, “nothing in my bank account. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t get a hotel or anything @xlilhuddy and you guys changed my life,” before adding that Lil Huddy is his “brother forever.”

Fans poured out their support in the replies, with one saying “I love your friendship so much, I’m so happy you have each other through everything and I hope you continue to grow together.” Another expressed their love for Chase too, adding “best boys and best friendship, love you guys.”

Nick was recently rumored to be dating singer and internet personality Madison Beer after the pair were spotted out together and getting close several times in the last couple of months, so it’s impressive to see how far Nick has come throughout 2020, especially if he couldn’t even afford to eat properly when he first joined the Hype House.