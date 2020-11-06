Bryce Hall shuts down bizarre Addison Rae break up rumors - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall has addressed rumors that he and Addison Rae are in a fake relationship for publicity, after a post began to circulate TikTok claiming the pair have a pre-planned break up date of December 3.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have been one of the hottest topics in the TikTok world over the past year. Their on-again-off-again relationship has got fans of the pair desperate to know if they’ve really made things official.

While the chemistry between the two stars seems undeniable, a few people have suspected that the creators are capitalizing on the attention by faking a relationship for their TikTok content.

One anonymous informer on the popular Instagram page deuxmoi, who claimed they work for Addison’s management company, even took it one step further when they claimed that “their relationship is completely fake.” The individual suggested the relationship was all for “publicity and drama” and suggested they “even had a tentative break up date of December 3rd.”

Bryce Hall slams strange rumors

However, Bryce has now shut down the bizarre break up plan rumors in a podcast with Hollywood Raw. When asked what he thought of the ‘blind item’ Bryce responded that he was “glad [they] brought it up.”

“I saw a trend on TikTok. It was all over my For You Page like 8 times,” Bryce explained in reference to the rumor. “What the f**k? We’re not that smart. We’re just a freaking normal 20, 21 year old.”

Topic starts at 2:16

He also wasn’t afraid to make a joke out of the bizarre situation, saying “guys we’re not going to break up on December 3rd, it’s going to be December 4th. It’s so funny how fake those are.”

Bryce went on to explain he’s able to see it from his viewers point of view. “I can see where they think that though. Like you see a couple, a boy and a girl just randomly posting back together after months and then getting 80 million views on a TikTok. It looks like Justin and Selena.”

It’s clear that this rumor was one step too far for Bryce, but it certainly seemed to give him a good laugh, and has got some fans even more invested in their relationship.