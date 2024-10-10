Valkyrae hits back at viewer for saying she’s “expired” after turning 32

YouTube star Valkyrae had the perfect clapback for a critical viewer who lashed out at her for not having a family at 32 years old.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the most popular female streamers on the net — but she’s more than just a broadcaster.

Over the years, Valkyrae has appeared in music videos for artists like Machine Gun Kelly, modeled for Gucci, and even became co-owner of 100 Thieves before starting her own anime-focused production company in September.

Article continues after ad

It’s clear that she’s got enough dough to support her lifestyle thanks to her career as a top-tier influencer… but, as always, you can’t please everyone.

Instagram: valkyrae 32-year-old Valkyrae is a prominent live streamer with a large audience on YouTube.

Despite Valkyrae’s generally unproblematic image, one netizen couldn’t help but find fault with the streamer for getting older. The streamer is 32 years old at the time of writing, something the viewer couldn’t help but clutch their proverbial pearls at after watching a video of Valkyrae lip syncing to the viral ‘demure’ clip that took over TikTok this summer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Valkyrae is 32 years old dressing like a schoolgirl,” they wrote in a tweet on October 5. “Super weird, go start a family.”

It wasn’t long before Valkyrae took notice of the critical remark, deciding to respond to the poster in a sarcastic tirade.

“I’m here to address the allegations,” she joked. “The allegations being that, yes, the rumors are true. I am aging, and I am, indeed, a woman. I am. I am a woman with ovaries, and I am aging. And yes, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be told I am ‘too old’ to play video games and ‘too old’ to dress up for Halloween.”

Article continues after ad

The poster doubled down on Twitter/X, calling Valkyrae “expired” in a quote-retweet – but responses to their post are largely divided.

This is far from the first time Valkyrae has put critics in their place for questioning her life choices and physical appearance. In fact, she’s remained open about embracing natural aging, saying in an August broadcast: “When I hit menopause, that brick wall, it’s gonna happen, and it is what it is. I will buy my 50 cats and I will be alone forever. That is the plan.”

Article continues after ad