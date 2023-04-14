Dad wants coed tag team boxing match with Belle Delphine & Amouranth

Creator Clash 2 is coming up fast — but some of its participating fighters are already looking toward next year, with Dad aiming for a coed tag team boxing match between Belle Delphine and Amouranth.

Creator Clash is on the horizon, set to take place on Saturday, April 15. This marks the event’s second iteration, with last year’s boxing matches raising over $1 million for charities like the American Heart Association and more.

This year, quite a few participants from 2022’s event are coming back for Creator Clash’s return, including Nathan ‘Dad’ Barnatt.

Article continues after ad

Last year, Dad earned a convincing victory over SuperMega’s Matt Watson, winning the bout by ref stoppage in the very first round.

This year, he’s taking on AB Ayad ‘Starkilla,’ hoping for a greater challenge… but he’s also looking forward to next year’s Creator Clash, saying in a pre-fight press conference that he wants a coed tag team match with some big female internet stars.

More specifically, Dad expressed a hope to fight alongside Belle Delphine, who famously sold her own bathwater back in 2019. According to Dad and other fighters, she’s been sending many of the Creator Clash participants words of encouragement over social media.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; he also made mention of Amouranth, one of Twitch’s most-watched female broadcasters. In fact, Amouranth will actually be at Creator Clash hosting pre-fight interviews alongside fellow streamer Esfand — and she’s even taking part in a boxing match this July against Spanish streamer Mayichi.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dad wants tag team boxing match with Belle Delphine vs Amouranth

“She wants to box,” Dad said, speaking of Belle Delphine. “I’m gonna put this out there. She wanted to box, she didn’t want to box, she doesn’t know what she wants to do. She is around people who do MMA, I will say, in her personal life, so I think she could have some good influence.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m gonna put it out there — I would love to do a tag team event with Belle. Coed tag team. Her against… Amouranth? Somebody? And me versus… I don’t know. Some old man.”

Dad wasn’t left hanging for long, as Esfand jokingly volunteered himself for the match.

Thus far, we haven’t seen any responses from either Amouranth or Belle… but with many more female influencers entering the boxing scene, there’s no telling if this match could take place in the future or not.

Article continues after ad

For more Creator Clash news, be sure to check out our full coverage right here on Dexerto.