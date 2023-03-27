Froggy Fresh gets Misfits Boxing offer after Creator Clash 2 removal

YouTuber and rapper Froggy Fresh has been offered a boxing deal with Misfits after being removed from Creator Clash 2.

iDubbbz‘s second Creator Clash event is just around the corner, where we’ll see some of the internet’s biggest stars go to blows.

The first time around we saw the likes of Michael Reeves JustaMinx, TheOdd1sOut, and more step into the ring — as over $1.3 million was raised for charity. All purses and proceeds went towards charities such as the American Heart Association and the Alzheimer’s Association of America.

This time around, the second Creator Clash is expected to be just as action-packed as the first, with an impressive lineup of bouts scheduled.

Nevertheless, just a few weeks out from the event, the organization announced that Froggy Fresh, who was set to touch gloves with Chris Ray Gun will no longer be participating due to his “recent behavior.”

Froggy was allegedly removed from the event after firing back at IDubbbz’s mother-in-law, who requested for the 33-year-old to be removed from the event. However, despite backlash and outrage from the community, with several prominent content creators even speaking out, Creator Clash is still yet to go back on their decision.

Misfits Boxing offers Froggy Fresh contract

The situation has now caught the attention of Misfits Boxing, who are welcoming him with open arms. In a March 26 tweet, KSI’s manager and Misfit’s co-founder Mams Taylor gave Froggy an offer, while also throwing a bit of shade at Creator Clash.

“Hey @iAmFroggyFresh we welcome you here at @MisfitsBoxing,” Mams wrote. “DM’s! Don’t worry, my mother-in-law won’t be bothering you!”

Earlier this year, Misfits Boxing signed a five-year deal with DAZN, bringing us more influencer cards than ever before.

This year, it’s expected a total of 10 events, so there’s plenty of space for Froggy to get involved.