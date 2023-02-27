Amouranth set to make boxing debut at Ibai’s upcoming event

Twitch star Amouranth is set to make her boxing debut at Ibai Llanos’ upcoming boxing event, La Velada Del Ano 3.

Over the years, Amouranth has become one of the top female influencers on the internet. On top of her Twitch streams, she’s also a business owner, stock investor, and OnlyFans star.

Now, she’s set to jump into the boxing ring for the first time against fellow Twitch streamer Mayichi.

Her debut will happen during Ibai Llanos’ La Velada Del Ano III on July 1, 2023.

Ibai revealed the news on February 27, 2023, in a post on Twitter, shocking fans worldwide.

“Fifth match of the evening of the year III,” says the tweet alongside the flyer.

Amouranth also shared the news on her personal Twitter, posting a picture of her with boxing gloves on.

She said: “new Italian stallion just dropped.”

Who is Mayichi, Amouranth’s opponent?

Mayichi is a Spanish female Twitch streamer with over 1.7 million followers. She’s worked hard to amass her quite large community since 2015, focusing on games like League of Legends, Minecraft, and Valorant alongside Just Chatting streams.

She’s made a name for herself over the years, and many are excited to see her in the ring alongside Amouranth.

With a few months between now and the event, we’ll surely get a handful of updates from the female Twitch stars.

