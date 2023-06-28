Amouranth reveals extent of health issues after sudden exit from Ibai’s boxing event

Earlier this week Amouranth explained to fans that she was forced to drop out of Ibai’s boxing event due to dealing with late-stage ovarian failure. Now she is sharing more details on her health issues.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is a popular internet celebrity, well-known for her streams and OnlyFans content.

With plans to start competitive boxing, Amouranth was set to make her debut at Ibai Llanos’ La Velada del Año 3 on July 1 this year. But the streamer was forced to back out, revealing to fans that she has been struggling with late-stage ovarian failure.

Now Amouranth has updated fans with further information surrounding her health in an attempt to resolve any confusion or “misplaced resentment”.

It seems some fans were not happy with Amouranth’s reasoning for backing out at first. Some pointed out that she knew about the condition as far back as March but only recently canceled the match.

Posting to Twitter, Amouranth clarified that she was originally given the all-clear to compete after her initial diagnosis, resulting in her pushing forward with the boxing match.

However, a recent turn for the worse resulted in doctors advising Amouranth to start treatment as soon as possible. This meant two weeks of zero physical activity, including an end to “training, prep, and the match itself.”

“Because of this sudden change in my situation, I am being advised that it is more than just my fertility on the line,” Amouranth explained.

Instagram: amouranthofficial Amouranth had been training for her upcoming boxing debut, prior to the news of her condition worsening

She went on to say, “If I were to compete while undergoing this treatment, physical activity could result in torsion of my ovaries which could lead to extreme health complications, internal bleeding, or worse.”

Amouranth apologized to the people she “let down”, but fans were quick to support the streamer. One replied to the thread with, “This shouldn’t even need [an] explanation… Hope you feel better.”

“Man people are so hateful and want to dehumanize social media personalities so badly,” another posted, upset over the backlash Amouranth received.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any further developments. In the meantime, we wish Amouranth a speedy recovery.

