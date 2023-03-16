Andrea Botez vs Michelle Khare boxing match confirmed for Creator Clash

Popular chess personality and Twitch streamer Andrea Botez is facing off with YouTuber Michelle Khare for a surprise boxing match in Creator Clash 2.

Creator Clash debuted in 2022 to high acclaim, pitting a slew of diverse content creators against each other in the boxing ring with the aim of raising money for charity.

All in all, the event racked up over $1 million for causes like the American Heart Association and more… and this year’s Creator Clash is looking to be even bigger and better than its predecessor.

Although matchups were announced earlier this year, another major bout has been added to the docket — and it’s another bombastic match between two female influencers.

Andrea Botez to box Michelle Khare at Creator Clash 2

Chess personality and Twitch streamer Andrea Botez will touch gloves with YouTube star and Challenge Accepted creator Michelle Khare as Creator Clash 2’s fourth female matchup.

This marks Andrea Botez’s second-ever boxing match, with her debut taking place at Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship last year, which she notably lost to chess champ Dina Belenkaya.

“My first introduction to boxing happened through a mere accident when I signed up for a chess boxing championship,” Botez said in a statement. “Even though I only had six weeks to train for that fight, during that time I felt a new type of discipline and focus that I hadn’t experienced since I quit competitive chess.”

“Training for Creator Clash 2 has been one of the most difficult things I’ve done, but I know my opponent, Michelle Khare, is working just as hard and it is an honor to fight her!”

Khare also chimed in on her upcoming Creator Clash match. “I am so grateful to Anisa, Ian, and Creator Clash for cultivating such a special space for creators to come together to raise money for a good cause — while also providing an opportunity for us to challenge ourselves to new heights, mentally and physically,” she said.

“I’m stoked to be in the ring with Andrea Botez as one of the four female fights featured this year.”

Fans can tune into Creator Clash 2 on April 15. For streaming information and more, check out our hub.