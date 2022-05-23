iDubbbz reveals insane amount of money Creator Clash raised for charity

YouTube star ‘iDubbbz’ has revealed the tentative amount his viral Creator Clash influencer boxing event raised for charity — and the total is jaw-dropping.

Creator Clash is taking the influencer boxing space by storm.

The event, helmed by OG YouTuber Ian ‘iDubbbz’ Washburn, brought together 18 influencers in the ring for a night full of fist-flying fun — all in the name of a good cause.

A week after the boxing extravaganza took place, iDubbbz revealed an estimate for the amount raised for the Clash’s chosen charity organizations… and it’s a staggering number.

iDubbbz reveals jaw-dropping amount raised for charity

The YouTuber uploaded a video on Monday, May 23, where he discussed the events of the past weekend and gave fans an update on how much Creator Clash had raised.

According to iDubbbz, Creator Clash managed to amass an estimated total amount nearing $1 million. That’s nothing to sniff at!

The money will benefit three main organizations, although the influencers involved are also able to donate their purses to a charity of their choice.

The main charities listed include the American Heart Association, the Alzheimer’s Association of America, and the Healing Horse Therapy Center.

That’s not all; iDubbbz has once again teased a Creator Clash 2, and is already taking names for the future boxing showdown. In our interview with Washburn, he named YouTube star Valkyrae as a possible contender, although no influencers have been officially confirmed.

Of course, iDubbbz couldn’t resist taunting his opponent, Doctor Mike, joking that the YouTuber’s punches “don’t have knockout power.”

What a war!@RealDoctorMike and @Idubbbz put on a show Dr Mike was super technical but Ian made this a dog fight If you did not respect these two as fighters, you better now#creatorclash pic.twitter.com/20q3jasqcF — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 15, 2022

Although his fight with Doctor Mike had some flubs (including an accidental mess-up with round length), the event was nothing short of a smashing success, and we can’t wait to see Creator Clash come back to the Yuengling Arena soon.