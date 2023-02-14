Court date set for xQc and Adept divorce trial

A court date has been set for the divorce trial between Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and his alleged wife, Adept, after she filed for divorce in November 2022.

xQc is one of the most prominent broadcasters on Twitch, where he boasts over 11 million followers and even reigns as one of the site’s most-subscribed streamers overall.

The Canadian influencer allegedly married his long-term partner Adept, who also streams on Twitch, in August 2020… but the two parted ways in October 2022, with xQc citing “friction” between Adept and his family as part of the reason for their breakup.

Afterward, the two clashed in a heated on-stream argument in January after Adept came to his home during a broadcast, making mention that he was “violating a court law.”

Article continues after ad

It later came to light, due to public court documents, that Adept’s legal team had filed a restraining order against Lengyel (although it’s still unclear if that was the order she was referencing in the explosive January stream).

According to public records filed in Williamson County, Texas, an official date for a divorce trail between the two streamers has been set.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The records state that the former couple is set for a Trial before the Court on May 19, 2023, following hearings for a standard temporary restraining order in 2022.

wilco dot org

Court documents pertaining to the couple claim that the marriage was “insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Article continues after ad

According to these documents, the couple had stopped living together as husband and wife starting October 31, 2022. Several other stipulations from the leaked filing also claim that xQc is not allowed to gamble on stream, nor permitted to discuss his split from Adept on Twitch.

For now, xQc is remaining mum on the subject until his upcoming trial in May.