xQc Twitch stream cut short as Adept arrives & claims he’s “violating a court law”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s January 7 Twitch stream was bizarrely cut short after ex-girlfriend Adept arrived at his house and claimed he is “violating a court law.”

The Twitch stream was fairly run of the mill by xQc’s standards. He had been live for around two and a half hours and was set to download a game called Convenient to play for his thousands of viewers.

However, his flow was disrupted when a knock at the door came. xQc went to answer, with it quickly becoming clear it was his ex-girlfriend, Adept. The two have been embroiled in a messy breakup since fall 2022.

While they were away from xQc’s setup, much of their conversation was inaudible. The pair can be heard intermittently discussing ‘accounts’ and ‘passwords’.

Shortly after, Lengyel returned to his setup and apologized to his audience. “Holy f**k,” he said, putting his headset back on. “Sorry about that chat. Big apologies. Big apologies chat.”

Adept claims xQc is “violating a court law”

The return to normality only lasted seconds though, with knocking becoming audible once again. After a short while, Adept could once again be heard speaking to xQc. Specifically, she can be heard telling him that he is “violating a court law.”

As Adept made the claims, xQc returned into shot and muted his audio, telling her to “shut up”.

A few minutes later, Lengyel returned to his setup and abruptly ended the stream.

“Chat I have to go offline,” he said. “I’ll see you either later tonight or tomorrow.” With that, the stream ended.

Timestamp: 2:29:00

It’s not clear what Adept is referring to, but the pair have been entangled in multiple public disagreements since their breakup was confirmed.

Back in November, it was revealed that xQc’s $300k McLaren is actually registered in Adept’s name. Shortly before that, they shared a heated argument while live in front of thousands of viewers.

xQc has not been live since ending the stream late on January 7.