CouRage reveals broken ankle after wild golf cart accident

Popular streamer CouRage just got injured in a very unexpected way. Here is the current state of his health and how his friends reacted.

Streamer Jack Dunlop – known by the username CouRage – is recognized for his entertaining YouTube content. Besides streaming, he is also one of the co-owners of the 100 Thieves gaming company.

The gamer decided to take a break from his usual streaming schedule to get some fresh air.

CouRage recently enjoyed a day out and about and even took on golfing. But, his vacation soon took a turn for the worse.

Did CouRage just get injured and is he okay?

On July 15, CouRage took to Twitter to give an update on his health to his nearly two million followers. He shared a picture of himself holding crutches.

He wrote, “So, I took a turn too fast in the golf cart at the end of the day yesterday and it flipped on its side. Landed right on my ankle and I’ve officially broken my first bone. Hoping I don’t need surgery but YEESH.”

Fans and his close friends were quick to share their reactions to his accident in the comments section of the post.

FaZe Nickmercs wrote, “no shot you flipped the cart.”

Gary Sheffield JR wrote, “Jack is the only person I’ve ever met to break a bone golfing. Wow.”

He later published another Twitter post giving an update on his injury, showing his right leg in a cast.

CouRage wrote, “Thank goodness they make crutches for people that are 6’5. Appreciate all the love and well wishes.”

He hasn’t given an update on potential surgery as of yet. CouRage also hasn’t announced whether or not his injury will affect his current streaming plans.

