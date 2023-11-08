Jack Doherty flips golf cart with girlfriend inside during Kick stream

YouTuber and Kick streamer Jack Doherty was seen crashing his golf cart during an IRL Kick stream after he attempted to show off his driving skills with his girlfriend beside him.

Over the last few months, YouTube star Jack Doherty has been making a name for himself as a Kick streamer with a series of IRL broadcasts.

Doherty’s streams have captured various viral moments, most notably when Corinna Kopf was left furious after her friend was punched by his bodyguard at his live-streamed Halloween party.

During his broadcast on November 6, Doherty began showing off his golf cart driving skills before it suddenly flipped over with his girlfriend in the passenger seat.

Jack Doherty dramatically crashes golf cart during Kick stream

While live on Kick, Doherty was seen streaming IRL from a golf course as he played golf and hung out with NFL Wide receiver Antonio Brown.

However, at one part of the stream he decided to show off his driving skills with the cart by attempting to do donuts around his cameraman, with his girlfriend beside him in the passenger seat.

He began narrowly driving past his cameraman as he quickly accelerated and turned to attempt the famous 360-turn before ultimately flipping it over.

“Woah!” Doherty was heard saying as he lost control of the cart as it crashed over to his girlfriend’s side.



After he got up with his golf club still in his hand, he stood up and said: “Oh f*ck, Mckinley are you okay? Mckinley I’m so sorry,” as he comforted his girlfriend.

Despite the dramatic crash, they were both unharmed, with his girlfriend having minor injuries from the events. The couple were able to carry on with the the stream as normal.