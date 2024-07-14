Kick streamer YourRAGE finally returned to streaming on July 14 with a comeback broadcast, in which he removed his eye patch to reveal his injured eye and provide a further update.

YourRAGE was rushed to hospital on July 2 with a bloody eye, after his eye was struck by his axe while chopping wood as part of his “Lumberjack stream” on Kick.

In his last update, the Kick streamer stated that a doctor told him he should heal fully as long as he stuck to his treatment plan.

YourRAGE started the stream in high spirits playing music and dancing around on his chair as he addressed his viewers.

A few minutes later, he announced: “Chat we gotta talk,” and provided an update to his viewers:

“The eye is visually like, it looks pretty good. If you look at it you can’t tell that this eye is injured. If you haven’t watched the last video, the major problem right now is yeah it’s blurry, but I see things.

“So please, in these next few months, if you ever catch me looking around or some s**t on accident because I am lacking. Please don’t clip it. Because, if I go on Twitch one day to a comp of YourRAGE looking at sh*t…I’m going to be upset.”

He added: “The eye patch sh*t actually hurts, I’m not gonna lie,” before eventually it over an hour later to show viewers and to apply eye drops.

Kick / YourRAGE YourRAGE revealed his injured eye from a wood-chopping incident during a Kick stream

“We missed you a lot buddy, hope you good,” read a response from his live chat, as tons more well-wishes poured in during the stream and on social media. “My goat has returned,” one said, “WE ARE SO BACK,” another commented.

Despite admitting in his previous update that his “doc doesn’t want me to do stuff” regarding streaming, YourRAGE was live for seven hours on Kick and ended with IRL streaming while visiting a nearby restaurant with several FaZe members.

