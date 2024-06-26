CourageJD slams “ridiculous claims” Dr Disrespect’s friends knew of Twitch ban reason

CourageJD clapped back at critics on social media who claimed that creators who once streamed with Dr Disrespect knew about the allegations against him, calling the rumors “ridiculous.”



Friends of Dr Disrespect, such as TimTheTatman and Nickmercs, have responded to the situation by distancing themselves from the streamer, stating that they cannot support Dr Disrespect after he admitted to ‘inappropriately’ messaging a minor using Twitch’s Whispers feature.

Some netizens began questioning those closest to Dr Disrespect, asking how they didn’t know about him allegedly speaking to a minor before the evidence became public. In response to a tweet by Jake Lucky, CourageJD – another content creator who was formerly close to the Doc – made sure people knew that he was just as “shocked” as everyone else.

“It actually makes me sick reading it,” he wrote. “When he got banned, there was countless rumors around why it happened. One of the biggest ones was around a contract dispute with trying to leverage another platform against Twitch.

“Then it went to court, and all we knew was there was a settlement. I’m sick and disgusted by what he did and honestly in shock, but people sharing his gaming group ‘had to have known’ is a ridiculous claim,” he continued.

YouTube: 100 Thieves CourageJD regularly played games with Dr Disrespect

Many commenters supported Courage, pointing out the majority of other streamers that used to be friends with the Doc who have now taken a major step back and denounced his actions in the days following his public statement.

“People acting like they’ve never been lied to before. If it was asked about within the group, y’all don’t think he lied to them about what it was, if it was even spoken about? Even so, man’s an adult and is accountable for his own actions. No one is okay with what he did within that group now that he posted what happened,” explained one user.

Multiple organizations that were once affiliated with Dr Disrespect have removed all ties with him, including Turtle Beach, the San Fransisco 49ers, and his own video game studio, Midnight Society.