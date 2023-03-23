CouRage to join LCS broadcast team for playoff match

100 Thieves League of Legends fans will be greeted with a familiar face as the organization’s co-owner and content creator Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop will cast the team’s playoff match against FlyQuest.

100 Thieves is set to take on FlyQuest on March 23 in the LCS Spring Playoffs after finishing third during the regular season. The team will get a friendly boost from the commentary booth as 100 Thieves’ content creator and co-owner CouRage announced he will commentate the series from inside the venue alongside veteran casters Sam ‘Kobe’ Hartman-Kenzler and Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines.

This will not be CouRage’s first foray into commentating esports as the former pro player hosted and cast many Call of Duty tournaments from 2014 to 2018 before switching to streaming. He has not cast since 2019, when he was playing and casting in the Fortnite World Cup.

Article continues after ad

The LCS has embraced the use of guest casters and interviewers in 2023 as the league has called up commentators from its academy and amateur leagues, as well as current and former pro players and content creators like ‘QTCinderella.’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

CouRage to cast 100 Thieves playoff match

100 Thieves head into today’s match hot on the heels of a seven-game win streak. The team went 5-0 in the final two weeks of the regular season and then won two tiebreaker matches against Evil Geniuses and CLG.

The squad has high expectations on their shoulders after veterans Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg and Peter ‘Doublelift’ Peng were signed in the offseason. The team needs to make the grand final of the Spring Playoffs to reach the Mid-Season Invitational, the first international event of the year.