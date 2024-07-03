Kick streamer rushed to hospital after bloody eye injury chopping wood

Kick streamer FaZe YourRage was reportedly rushed to the hospital after an axe smashed him in the eye while chopping wood on stream.

On August 14, 2023, YourRage revealed that he had joined FaZe Clan as their latest creator and even moved from Twitch to become yet another of Kick’s big-name streamers.

He’s been streaming on the green platform since, and on July 2, 2024, the content creator was chopping wood when the axe broke loose from his hands and smacked him right in the eye.

“I’m bleeding, I need the hospital. I’m bleeding… I lost my eye,” Rage said before the stream cut off.

His friends took him to the emergency room to get checked out, but the streamer has yet to directly update fans on his health.

An update page on X, however, shared that the only “real update” is that he can’t see out of his eye.

“Lots of blood, no vision as of now,” it reads.

Fans across the world took to social media to share their support for Rage, with many hoping the injury isn’t too bad.

“Blunt force trauma to the eye, not good ngl. Hope he recovers though,” one user replied.

Another said, “There’s no f***ing way, prayers holy shit man.”

“I can’t imagine what he’s going through right now and I hope he comes out well from all of this,” a third replied.

YourRage’s Discord server is full of dozens of fans asking for updates, but no official news has been shared as of writing.

Rage is far from the first streamer to get injured while live on Twitch or Kick. On June 3, Kick streamer Moxie was injured in a crash after getting rear-ended by another car. Back in May, TFue was injured after a rogue wave knocked him down and left him bloody while attempting to surf on stream.

