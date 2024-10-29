YouTuber wants to fulfill his girlfriend’s dying wish by starting a podcast 

Before Billy LeBlanc’s girlfriend died from a foodborne illness, she wanted him to start a podcast. Now, he’s searching for a co-host so he can fulfill her wishes.

In July, YouTuber Billy LeBlanc took to social media to share that his girlfriend of several years, Natalie Clark, died after falling ill from eating raw oysters.

Having eaten the raw oysters too, LeBlanc fell ill as well and was in a coma for 12 days. “We ate oysters and we both felt sick for a couple of days and then I woke up and she was gone,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Following his girlfriend’s death, the YouTuber revealed on his channel that Clark had one dying wish — that he continue making content by creating a podcast.

Now, the YouTuber is on the hunt for a podcast co-host, as he wishes to fulfill Clark’s dream for him and his career. “One of the things that Natalie always wanted me to do… was to do a podcast,” he told his 209K YouTube subscribers.

Article continues after ad

“And, obviously I can’t do a podcast [by myself], but I was always looking for a person to do a podcast with. So if anybody out there knows how to do a podcast from a long distance, I’m in Louisiana now,” he said.

Article continues after ad

He went on to read questions that Clark had written for him to answer during his first podcast episode. Since he hasn’t found a co-host yet, LeBlanc wanted to at least honor his girlfriend’s wishes by sharing his answers on YouTube.

The first question she wrote for him was, “Why has it been so hard to get you to do a podcast?” He then explained how having a co-host was a necessity, saying that the banter and feeding off of each other is what sells the idea.

Article continues after ad

As LeBlanc continues to search for the perfect co-host for a potential podcast, he still shares bits of his life on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

Though he has a steady following, if he does choose to start a podcast, he’ll be competing with some of the best hosts like Haliey “Hawk Tuah” Welch, Joe Rogan, and Jake Paul.