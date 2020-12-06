Logo
Corpse Husband opens up on pressure making him feel like a “failure”

Published: 6/Dec/2020 15:26

by Georgina Smith
Corpse Husband's logo in a circle over his face, by the Twitter logo
YouTube: Anthony Padilla

Fans have rallied around popular YouTuber and streamer Corpse Husband with the hashtag ‘HugsForCorpse’ after he revealed the pressure he feels to make consistent content, saying he feels like a “failure.”

No one has had a 2020 success story quite like Corpse Husband. Originally a horror story narrator on YouTube, he experienced an unprecedented explosion in popularity after he joined the Among Us hype.

His 5.6 million subscribers are certainly a devoted fanbase, with one fan even getting a tattoo of one of his hair strands that he posted on Instagram, a play on the fact that he doesn’t show his face in his content.

Corpse seems to have been working non-stop all year on both his YouTube and Twitch channel, as well as collaborating with some huge creators like Mr Beast and fellow rising star Sykkuno.

Corpse Husband image next to hair strand reveal
Instagram: corpse_husband
Corpse Husband has not yet revealed his face, although has done a hair strand reveal.

But the sudden rise to popularity no doubt comes with some negative side effects, and the YouTuber shared how that pressure has been affecting him recently.

“Every day that I don’t put out content like a stream, video, song, project, etc I feel like such a failure,” he wrote on his alt account, “I hate it so much lol. I know most creators feel this way too.”

While Corpse puts out a significant amount of content and has been streaming a lot recently, along with making appearances in other YouTubers’ videos, he has not uploaded on YouTube in several weeks.

Fans immediately flocked to his account to share some positive thoughts with him, trying to alleviate some of the pressure he feels to create frequent content.

“You ARE NOT A FAILURE Corpse,” one follower replied. “We all love you so much, it’s ok take your time, we are here for you.”

Another responded by saying “Don’t over work yourself Corpse. You don’t have to do things daily for us, we’ll always be here for you. Take your time in doing whatever it is you want!”

At the time of writing Corpse’s original tweet has over 80,000 likes and 5.4k replies, showing the level of support from his fan base. The hashtag HugsforCorpse was trending on Twitter too, as the size and dedication of his fanbase continues to impress.

Twitch streamer receives $2,000 donation to literally show her toes

Published: 6/Dec/2020 14:51

by Joe Craven
ImJasmine live on Twitch
Twitch: ImJasmine

Twitch streamer ImJasmine bizarrely received a $2,000 donation while live, as one viewer ensured she reached her donation goal to show her feet on stream. Yes, you read that right. 

Viewers often use Twitch donations to support content creators, offering a financial thank you for the entertainment they provide. While they’re usually fairly wholesome and small, some viewers shock streamers with their generosity.

In a rather outlandish display of generosity, one viewer donated $2,000 to ImJasmine after she set the donation goal as the total required for her to get her feet out on stream.

While the Toronto-based streamer probably had quiet hopes of reaching her goal, she probably wasn’t expecting it to come entirely from one donor. “It has to be expensive,” she said, while discussing the goal with her chat. “Guys, I’m sorry, okay. No one’s gonna watch me after you’ve seen my toes. I’m literally gonna lose a million – everybody. Never again will you guys watch me!”

After setting the target, Jasmine was at $0 raised when a viewer decided they would fund it single-handedly. The user – ‘RebildTV’ – came out of nowhere to donate $2,000, much to the surprise of the streamer.

Upon seeing the value of the donation, Jasmine burst into laughter, and couldn’t quite contain her shock: “Oh my god! Oh my f**king god… Thank you so fricking much. Holy f**k. Oh my f**king god, okay. Everyone clap or something.”

For those interested, Jasmine did indeed keep her side of the deal and get her feet out on stream. Despite her obvious embarrassment, the donor was rewarded for their generosity.

“3, 2, 1… lift off,” Jasmine said, before turning the camera to her feet. A few teasing comments came through, but most viewers laughed the incident off as the strange moment it was.

Despite her joking, Jasmine has not lost significant numbers of followers, sitting at 116,000 at the time of writing. Many actually commended her for keeping her side of the deal.

It’s certainly not the most bizarre streamer/viewer interaction we’ve seen – with viewers paying $10,000 for Belle Delphine’s bath water back in July of 2019. Just another day on the internet.