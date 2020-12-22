Logo
Valkyrae leaks her YouTube earnings on stream

Published: 22/Dec/2020 11:13 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 13:15

by Calum Patterson
Valkyrae joining YouTube
YouTube

100 Thieves Valkyrae

100 Thieves content creator Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has enjoyed a massive boom in popularity in 2020, thanks in part to her move to YouTube and the rise of Among Us. Thanks to an inadvertent leak on her livestream, Valkyrae has given fans a glimpse into what her content is earning on the platform.

Recently crowned content creator of the year at The Game Awards, Valkyrae has gone from strength to strength in 2020, and is now potentially the most popular female streamer in the world, even compared with the biggest names on Twitch.

Previously on Twitch too, Valkyrae signed an exclusive deal with YouTube, and so far, it has worked out very well. So well in fact, that she’s now earning upwards of $150,000 a month from her YouTube channel alone.

Although YouTube earnings are typically kept totally private by creators – although not for any particular reason other than privacy (there is no rule that earnings can’t be disclosed) – Hofstetter briefly showed her creator dashboard while live.

Valkyrae in 100 Thieves jersey
100 Thieves
Valkyrae’s move to YouTube has been a massive success for her growth.

How much does Valkyrae make on YouTube?

Here, alongside some very impressive stats on viewership, engagement and watch time, was an even more impressive figure – the channel’s earnings for the last 28 days.

To be exact, Valkyrae’s videos and streams earned her $172,908.21 in the 28 day period. This was actually a drop of 6% compared the previous period.

This is thanks to a total of 36.4 million views, and 8.4 million hours of watch time. Of course, a screenshot of the leaked earnings quickly did the rounds on social media.

This figure does not account for any earnings Valkyrae is making outside of her raw video views too. As a member of 100 Thieves and boasting a number of sponsorships, she has a diverse revenue stream.

YouTube’s head of gaming, Ryan Wyatt, has said that Valkyrae became the fastest-growing streamer in the world, as Among Us generated billions of views every month.

The test now for Valkyrae will be maintaining her huge audience when the Among Us hype dies down, as it’s likely to. For three months, it’s the only game she has posted, but turning Among Us fans into Valkyrae fans is all part of the process.

Fans are giddy as Halsey asks Corpse Husband to “teach” her Among Us

Published: 21/Dec/2020 1:07

by Theo Salaun
halsey corpse husband among us
Instagram, @iamhalsey / Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband Twitch

Halsey and Corpse Husband, both known for their voices, despite very different genres, have thrown social media into a frenzy by publicly planning a game of Among Us together.

What happens when worlds collide? Halsey, a celebrity musician, and Corpse Husband, a celebrity content creator (and musician, too), have proven that spontaneous collaboration is the stuff of fandom dreams. 

Neither Halsey nor Corpse Husband are restricted to the recording studio, although they’ve both produced successful hits. While each has a massive following on social media, the former is better known for her songwriting accolades while the latter, for a deep voice that resonates across YouTube and Twitch content.

When Halsey tweeted out a casual, undirected Sunday “Hello,” she probably didn’t expect Corpse to respond. When he did respond with a cryptic “exactly,” few could have expected that the two would start scheduling a game of Among Us. But that’s exactly what happened and fans are ecstatic.

Halsey has had No. 1 and No. 2 albums on the Billboard 200 since 2015, making her a famous face and a famous voice, even before she erupted as a cultural figure thanks to outspoken activism and fan engagement. Corpse Husband’s “E-Girls Are Ruining My Life!” track went big on TikTok, but he’s mostly famous for being a faceless, baritone voice with beloved Twitch and YouTube content.

The majority of that Twitch content has been in Among Us, which Halsey succinctly refers to as “space Game.” With Corpse already having played with famous American figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and James Charles, he is an excellent candidate to teach Halsey next.

As fans are already giddy at the prospect of Corpse and Halsey just communicating with one another on Twitter, it’s easy to imagine how hyped people would be if the two actually end up playing on Twitch together.

In just a few hours, fan reactions have already spanned everything from pure joy about the Twitter interactions to excitement over a possible Twitch stream and even some hopes for a musical collaboration.

Thus far, nothing has been scheduled and no one knows if Halsey’s Among Us tutorial will be conducted in the public eye. All we know is that two of the internet’s favorite personalities are in communication with each other.