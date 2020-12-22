Valkyrae leaks her YouTube earnings on stream

100 Thieves content creator Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has enjoyed a massive boom in popularity in 2020, thanks in part to her move to YouTube and the rise of Among Us. Thanks to an inadvertent leak on her livestream, Valkyrae has given fans a glimpse into what her content is earning on the platform.

Recently crowned content creator of the year at The Game Awards, Valkyrae has gone from strength to strength in 2020, and is now potentially the most popular female streamer in the world, even compared with the biggest names on Twitch.

Previously on Twitch too, Valkyrae signed an exclusive deal with YouTube, and so far, it has worked out very well. So well in fact, that she’s now earning upwards of $150,000 a month from her YouTube channel alone.

Although YouTube earnings are typically kept totally private by creators – although not for any particular reason other than privacy (there is no rule that earnings can’t be disclosed) – Hofstetter briefly showed her creator dashboard while live.

How much does Valkyrae make on YouTube?

Here, alongside some very impressive stats on viewership, engagement and watch time, was an even more impressive figure – the channel’s earnings for the last 28 days.

To be exact, Valkyrae’s videos and streams earned her $172,908.21 in the 28 day period. This was actually a drop of 6% compared the previous period.

This is thanks to a total of 36.4 million views, and 8.4 million hours of watch time. Of course, a screenshot of the leaked earnings quickly did the rounds on social media.

Valkyrae just leaked how much money she made on Youtube pic.twitter.com/gbYrg7h5ye — TheLolHounds (@thelolhounds1) December 21, 2020

This figure does not account for any earnings Valkyrae is making outside of her raw video views too. As a member of 100 Thieves and boasting a number of sponsorships, she has a diverse revenue stream.

YouTube’s head of gaming, Ryan Wyatt, has said that Valkyrae became the fastest-growing streamer in the world, as Among Us generated billions of views every month.

The test now for Valkyrae will be maintaining her huge audience when the Among Us hype dies down, as it’s likely to. For three months, it’s the only game she has posted, but turning Among Us fans into Valkyrae fans is all part of the process.