 Charli D'Amelio reveals how therapy is helping her "really bad" mental health struggles - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio reveals how therapy is helping her “really bad” mental health struggles

Published: 22/Dec/2020 13:54 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 16:17

by Alice Hearing
Charli D'Amelio
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has revealed that going to therapy has massively helped her after she suffered from mental health issues before and after she found fame online.

It has been a huge year for Charli, having shot to internet stardom and hitting the milestone of 100 million followers, far surpassing her peers. Alongside her family, Charli has expanded beyond TikTok and into book-writing, brand deals, and podcasts.

As the most popular creator on TikTok, it’s unsurprising that the 16-year-old can sometimes feel the pressure, but it can be even harder having struggled long before she blew up on the world’s fastest-growing social media platform.

Charli has previously spoken out about her mental health and how such a large following can exacerbate existing feelings of anxiety. In an October livestream, she revealed that she is currently seeing a therapist, and earlier in 2020, she also spoke out about having an eating disorder.

Charli D'Amelio
Charli D'Amelio
Charli previously spoke out about having an eating disorder

Speaking to her fellow creator and friend Avani Gregg on her new Facebook show “Here For It,” Charli spoke candidly about what it was like growing up and how she’s found ways to cope.

“I used to have such bad panic attacks in the third grade,” Charli said. “This is what happened and this is how it affected me up until literally three weeks ago. It hurt so bad I didn’t want to talk about it…I will cry for three days straight and I’m not even Charli anymore.”

“I’m just this emotional person that doesn’t function properly. And I get into these, like, really, really bad places, and it’s scary for me. I’m not myself, and I don’t know what takes over, but it’s just so much built up that I’m trying to get out all at once, and it’s really tough. Especially when you feel like everyone has an invitation to say anything about you.”

She emphasized how important it is to seek help, and that “just because you’re happy sometimes” doesn’t mean your emotions are any less valid. Thankfully, the internet star said that she is getting the help she needs, adding that her therapy sessions are “making a difference.”

Entertainment

Corpse Husband reveals “chronic” illness as fans worried about his health

Published: 22/Dec/2020 15:27

by Calum Patterson
Corpse Husband on black background
YouTube: Corpse Husband

Share

Corpse Husband

YouTuber Corpse Husband has opened up on his long term illness, after fans were concerned for his wellbeing after he wasn’t acting like himself and left games with his friends earlier than expected.

Having exploded into stardom this year, many Corpse Husband may not be aware that he has suffered from what he describes as a “chronic” illness, which keeps him in constant pain.

Concerns were raised by fans after he abruptly left his friends’ streams, and a hashtag #selfcareforcorpse was quickly trending on Twitter.

As he regularly does, the still-faceless Corpse had been playing Raft with fellow YouTubers. When it was noticed that he wasn’t acting his normal self, some of his friends began asking if he was ok.

Corpse Husband image in front of Among Us background
YouTube: Corpse Husband / InnerSloth
His face is still a mystery, but Corpse Husband is one of the biggest streamers and YouTubers of the year.

Valkyrae asked “Are you ok?”, to which he gave a muted response. Valkyrae advised that he could leave if he wanted, and didn’t have to stay any longer if he wasn’t up to it.

“I was going to make it till 4 I think, it’s ok,” Corpse replied. Valkyrae commented that he sounded like he was struggling, and said he should get off and rest.

Corpse did leave the game shortly after, prompting an outpouring of support on social media, and over 100,000 tweets were sent, advising that he take care of himself.

Thanking his fans for their support, Corpse revealed “For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years. I’m in pain every single day. It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming.

“I’m all good though, thank you for everything,” he Tweeted.

Valkyrae was among those who responded, commending him for trying so hard to play through the pain, but saying he should always consider his health first. Fans praised Valkyrae for telling Corpse to go off when he was clearly struggling.

Despite his massive growth in popularity in 2020, it hasn’t come without downsides. He has previously opened up on how the pressure of creating content and the influx of new followers has made him stressed and feel like a failure.

Though this couldn’t be further from the truth, as Corpse Husband has been one of the most notable success stories in 2020, with his subscriber base on YouTube now over 6.2 million – up from 1.5 million only two months ago, according to stats from Social Blade.

Heading into 2021, Corpse will be looking to continue his success, but also perhaps aim to balance his content with his own personal wellbeing.