Charli D'Amelio reveals how therapy is helping her "really bad" mental health struggles - Dexerto

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has revealed that going to therapy has massively helped her after she suffered from mental health issues before and after she found fame online.

It has been a huge year for Charli, having shot to internet stardom and hitting the milestone of 100 million followers, far surpassing her peers. Alongside her family, Charli has expanded beyond TikTok and into book-writing, brand deals, and podcasts.

As the most popular creator on TikTok, it’s unsurprising that the 16-year-old can sometimes feel the pressure, but it can be even harder having struggled long before she blew up on the world’s fastest-growing social media platform.

Charli has previously spoken out about her mental health and how such a large following can exacerbate existing feelings of anxiety. In an October livestream, she revealed that she is currently seeing a therapist, and earlier in 2020, she also spoke out about having an eating disorder.

Speaking to her fellow creator and friend Avani Gregg on her new Facebook show “Here For It,” Charli spoke candidly about what it was like growing up and how she’s found ways to cope.

“I used to have such bad panic attacks in the third grade,” Charli said. “This is what happened and this is how it affected me up until literally three weeks ago. It hurt so bad I didn’t want to talk about it…I will cry for three days straight and I’m not even Charli anymore.”

“I’m just this emotional person that doesn’t function properly. And I get into these, like, really, really bad places, and it’s scary for me. I’m not myself, and I don’t know what takes over, but it’s just so much built up that I’m trying to get out all at once, and it’s really tough. Especially when you feel like everyone has an invitation to say anything about you.”

She emphasized how important it is to seek help, and that “just because you’re happy sometimes” doesn’t mean your emotions are any less valid. Thankfully, the internet star said that she is getting the help she needs, adding that her therapy sessions are “making a difference.”