Woman goes viral after ex gave her tattoo of girl’s face he cheated on her with

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed that her ex-boyfriend gave her a tattoo of the face of the girl he was cheating on her with.

Over the last few years, TikTok has seen its fair share of relationship drama, be it from couples who trying to be long-distance, some who have broken up and tried to have another go at things, and others who are actually getting married.

The most infamous of the lot was Couch Guy – a video that is still referenced today whenever a bit of relationship drama starts to stir up.

However, TikToker Jasmine (Jazzklassy) has certainly put a marker down after she revealed that her ex-boyfriend gave her a tattoo of the girl he was cheating on her with and dumped her right before a funeral.

TikToker reveals ex-boyfriend gave her tattoo of girl he was cheating on her with

Yes, that’s right, Jasmine has gone viral on TikTok over the last few days after revealing the story about how she tried to get a tattoo of Lilith – from the bible, not Diablo – and ended up with the face of a girl that her ex was cheating on her with.

“Me and my ex were dating at the time, he was a tattoo artist and I told him that I wanted Lilith from the bible – and no one knows what she looks like – so I just said do what you do, just freestyle it,” she said in her clip that has gotten over 770,000 views.

“He showed me the design and I didn’t know that was the girl he was cheating on me with. And then months later, he literally me dumps the day before my sister’s funeral, admits to me that he’s been cheating the entire time with his ex-girlfriend.”

That was when Jasmine went looking to find out who she was and discovered that the two looked the exact same.

Many viewers have urged the TikToker to take legal action and get her ex on the hook to pay for the removal.

“Nah that’s a different type of evil to do to someone. I’m so sorry,” said one. “You can take him to court so he can pay for the removal. Gather evidence and get a lawyer,” another said. “You should directly text him and ask him why he did that (in detail) so anything he says will probably be admittance,” another commented.

Jasmine has dropped a few other updates making light of the situation, but who knows if she’ll get the tattoo removed.