TikToker backflips after claiming boyfriend forehead tattoo was real: “Not a real tattoo.”

TikToker Ana Stanskovsky has revealed that the viral video of getting her boyfriend’s name tattooed on her forehead is in fact fake, stating that her reasoning for fooling the whole internet was to raise “tattoo awareness.”

Last week, Dexerto reported on a viral TikTok going around the internet in which content creator Ana Stanskovsky revealed she got a tattoo of her boyfriend’s name on her forehead.

The original video, which now has over 32 million views on the platform, has been the topic of major discussion online. Largely surrounding the idea of tattoos and whether it is ever a good idea to get your partner’s name inked on your body, especially on your forehead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the reveal video, Stanskovsky defended her choice, stating how: “I know it’s a little bit crazy. I know it’s a little bit of what if, and what if we break up and all of this stuff…but I like to express my feelings and I think, if you really love someone, you should be able to show it off.”

Days after, a celebrity tattoo artist named Kevin Paul, who has worked on tattoos for Rhianna, Ed Sheeran, and others, called out the TikToker. Claiming that the tattoo is “100% fake” and “drawn on with a pen.”

Article continues after ad

Now however, Stanskovsky has come clean, revealing in a new TikTok that the forehead tattoo of her boyfriend’s name is in fact, fake.

Article continues after ad

“I regret my tattoo,” began Stanskovksy in a new TikTok video that already has over 15 million views.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“The video of me getting my boyfriend’s name tattooed on my forehead went viral. All of the big social media platforms, newspapers, and radio stations were talking about it. And all I want to say is I regret my tattoo, but not this one, because this one is actually not a real tattoo.”

Article continues after ad

The content creator then explained why she chose to deceive her viewers, stating that “the reason why I tricked the whole internet is that I have a message to the young people and all of the people who want to get covered in tattoos.

Article continues after ad

“I want everyone to know that I regret my tattoos and you might regret yours when you get older. And as a person fully covered in tattoos I feel like this is my responsibility to speak up, share my experience.”

Article continues after ad

She then ended the video by explaining how, “If I influence people, I want to influence people in the right way.”

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.