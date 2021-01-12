Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor’s sparring partner for UFC 257 bout

Jake Paul is at it again, and this time he’s mocked Conor McGregor’s sparring partner ahead of his UFC 257 bout, a professional boxer named Dylan Moran with an impressive 15 – 1 record.

Jake Paul is still doing his best to try and get Conor McGregor’s attention, and it hasn’t worked so far. However, he may have gotten one step closer after taking a swipe at his sparring partner for UFC 257.

Conor has been sparring with a professional boxer named Dylan Moran, who has an impressive 15 – 1 record. But apparently, that doesn’t mean much to Jake, who is sitting on a 2 – 0 record himself. Here’s what he had to say.

“Conor McGregor has a fight coming against Dustin Poirier, the guy who he already beat in one round,” he said. “Conor’s taking easy fights. But he’s been sparring in Ireland, and someone… asked him about his recent sparring sessions. This is what Conor [said].”

Jake shared some screenshots of Conor talking about his sparring partner. He described him as “very tough” and “one of the better boxers I’ve shared the ring with.”

Conor also said the rounds were “super close.” He even copped a decent shot on the nose from the “phenomenal” and “exciting” boxer, which made him bleed.

Jake swooped on this opportunity to dish out some criticism. “So Conor’s been boxing and going against some phenomenal, exciting Irish talent,” he said. “Then, this kid must be terrific, you know, because Conor’s a good boxer, right?”

“We looked this kid up,” he added, with a smirk. “Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, the big, bad, exciting Irish talent. Dylan Moran, the kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against.”

He shared a video of the boxer struggling to guard up and get knocked down in a previous bout. Then, it cut to another instance in the same fight where the commentators were begging the boxer to grab his opponent. Instead, he got knocked out cold and lost the bout.

Jake Paul shows footage of Conor McGregor’s sparring partner. pic.twitter.com/WX1xpOqaRY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 11, 2021

“That’s the guy making Conor bleed and giving him close rounds,” said Jake, clearly mocking them both. “There’s a fifty million dollar offer on the table. I think at this point, Conor’s just scared to lose because he knows I’m a better boxer.”

Conor McGregor has not yet responded, and probably won’t. UFC 257 is around the corner, and he’d be focused on preparing for Dustin Poirier. Plus, UFC President Dana White has made it clear he wants Conor to stick with MMA for the time being.

So, it seems like Jake Paul’s antics have failed once again. But who knows what the future might hold. The fight could still happen at some point, and he’s certainly doing his best to make it happen.