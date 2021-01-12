Logo
Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor’s sparring partner for UFC 257 bout

Published: 12/Jan/2021 1:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jake Paul

Jake Paul is at it again, and this time he’s mocked Conor McGregor’s sparring partner ahead of his UFC 257 bout, a professional boxer named Dylan Moran with an impressive 15 – 1 record.

Jake Paul is still doing his best to try and get Conor McGregor’s attention, and it hasn’t worked so far. However, he may have gotten one step closer after taking a swipe at his sparring partner for UFC 257.

Conor has been sparring with a professional boxer named Dylan Moran, who has an impressive 15 – 1 record. But apparently, that doesn’t mean much to Jake, who is sitting on a 2 – 0 record himself. Here’s what he had to say.

Jake Paul has been trying to get Conor McGregor’s attention for some time now.

“Conor McGregor has a fight coming against Dustin Poirier, the guy who he already beat in one round,” he said. “Conor’s taking easy fights. But he’s been sparring in Ireland, and someone… asked him about his recent sparring sessions. This is what Conor [said].”

Jake shared some screenshots of Conor talking about his sparring partner. He described him as “very tough” and “one of the better boxers I’ve shared the ring with.”

Conor also said the rounds were “super close.” He even copped a decent shot on the nose from the “phenomenal” and “exciting” boxer, which made him bleed.

Conor McGregor had nothing but kind words for his sparring partner.

Jake swooped on this opportunity to dish out some criticism. “So Conor’s been boxing and going against some phenomenal, exciting Irish talent,” he said. “Then, this kid must be terrific, you know, because Conor’s a good boxer, right?”

“We looked this kid up,” he added, with a smirk. “Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, the big, bad, exciting Irish talent. Dylan Moran, the kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against.”

He shared a video of the boxer struggling to guard up and get knocked down in a previous bout. Then, it cut to another instance in the same fight where the commentators were begging the boxer to grab his opponent. Instead, he got knocked out cold and lost the bout.

“That’s the guy making Conor bleed and giving him close rounds,” said Jake, clearly mocking them both. “There’s a fifty million dollar offer on the table. I think at this point, Conor’s just scared to lose because he knows I’m a better boxer.”

Conor McGregor has not yet responded, and probably won’t. UFC 257 is around the corner, and he’d be focused on preparing for Dustin Poirier. Plus, UFC President Dana White has made it clear he wants Conor to stick with MMA for the time being.

So, it seems like Jake Paul’s antics have failed once again. But who knows what the future might hold. The fight could still happen at some point, and he’s certainly doing his best to make it happen.

Lauren Kettering and Madi Monroe explain why they left Not a Content House

Published: 12/Jan/2021 0:25 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 0:32

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok stars Lauren Kettering and Madi Monroe have unintentionally caused mayhem throughout their fanbases after being suddenly unfollowed by Not a Content House on Instagram.

TikTok, like YouTube before it, has followed the trend of forming several “content houses,” where groups of influencers live together under a single roof with the intent of stepping up their content creation game.

TikTok itself boasts quite a few of these collectives, from the rival Hype House and Sway House to the Clubhouse and more. However, Not a Content House — an all-female group of TikTokers — has seen two of its biggest members take their leave in an unexpected turn of events.

On January 11, TikTok stars Madi Monroe and Lauren Kettering were unfollowed by Not a Content House on Instagram, leading many fans to believe they’d stirred up some drama with the organization.

However, it seems that the two have actually left the group of their own volition, as explained in a series of Instagram comments they wrote responding to fan speculation.

Despite exiting without an announcement, Kettering claimed that she has no bad blood with the org, instead hinting that she has a wealth of personal projects she wants to focus on.

“I love the girls always!” she said of the situation. “Just gonna do my own thing right now and working on a lot more projects.”

It seems like Monroe is decidedly less optimistic about the group, though, as she claimed that an issue with management was part of her reason for parting ways with the House.

“Na, no hard feelings,” she said in a comment. “I left ‘cause management was weird. Lol still best friends with all the girls.”

“I decided it would be best if I left,” she added in another reply. “But I still love all my girls.”

Most fans seem to be confused by Madi’s exit from Not a Content House, in particular, as she was one of its founding members. It appears that things have changed since its inception, though — but Madi doesn’t seem to be holding a grudge against the group, leaving fans more confused than ever.