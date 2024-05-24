Wife goes viral roasting husband for shaving his beard and taking “20 years off”

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for sharing her instant regret after convincing her “heavily bearded” husband to try a clean shave.

Sophie Clarke, who goes by ‘sophieclarke555‘ on the social media platform, amassed nearly 40 million views for showcasing her husband’s dramatic transformation.

Labeling the haircut a “crime to humanity” and admitting she “cried” after seeing him with a clean shave, Sophie wasn’t the only one taken aback by her husband’s new appearance.

Sophie revealed she had “begged” him to shave for the “first time in years” without releasing it would be “the worst idea known to man”.

Article continues after ad

The video first showed her husband sporting a “Viking” appearance, with long lustrous locks and a beard to match. The second clip then revealed why she felt this way — her husband’s “baby face” leaving viewers convinced there was “no way that’s the same dude.”

“Glue it back on,” one person demanded. Another stated Sophie’s husband “went from Thor to Steve Harrington.”

Article continues after ad

Many pointed out that the clean shave had taken “20 years off” and users quickly began theorizing that the TikTok featured “a father and a son,” claiming the muscle difference in each clip as evidence.

In fact, so many were unconvinced that Sophie had to post an update proving both men seen in the video were one and the same. She also explained the change in muscle appearance was based on whether her husband had a “pump” on or not.

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone was opposed to the new look, comparing the transformation to Adam’s from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast; “He’s prettier than me.”

“Honestly, he’s just as attractive without [a] beard as with his beard. Damn, those genes could obliterate the earth’s core,” a user mused, with Sophie wholeheartedly agreeing.

Nonetheless, she doesn’t plan on asking her husband to shave again, promising the beard was “not going anywhere now.”

Article continues after ad

“Luckily it only took a couple of weeks to grow back because the baby face was not it,” she said.