Tattoo artist claims TikToker who got boyfriends name inked on her forehead is “100% fake”

Celebrity tattoo artist Kevin Paul has called out TikToker Ana Stanskovsky for claiming she got a tattoo of her boyfriend on her face, the tattooist stating that it is “100% fake” and “drawn on with a pen.”

Recently, Dexerto reported on how TikToker Ana Stanskovsky revealed she got a tattoo of her boyfriend’s name on her forehead.

The recipient defended her choice on TikTok and stated how “ “I know it’s a little bit crazy. I know it’s a little bit of what if, and what if we break up and all of this stuff…but I like to express my feelings and I think, if you really love someone, you should be able to show it off.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The video, which now has over 25 million views on the platform, has gone completely viral. However, one well known tattoo artist has called out Stanskovsky, stating that he believes the tattoo is “100% fake.”

Celebrity tattoo artist Kevin Paul, who has worked on icons such as Rhianna and Ed Sheeran, broke down why he thinks the tattoo is fake during an interview with Metro.

“Her skin would be raised and welted. All the pores would be raised up. You’d also see ink and blood dripping down her face.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Paul then added, “you don’t sit with a face like that when you’re getting your head tattooed. It hurts. It’s a desperate attempt for a tattoo artist to get noticed, and for the girl to get more followers.”

Article continues after ad

The tattoo artist then explained that, “the machine isn’t even running and there’s no ink coming out of it”, and how “there’s no needle actually going into the skin.”

Time will tell if Stanskovsky responds to these comments and reveals whether or not the tattoo is in fact real. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if more information about the situation is confirmed.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.