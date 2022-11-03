Corinna Kopf & Adin Ross caught off guard by Adept’s hilarious Twitch donation

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Corinna Kopf and Adin Ross were left clutching their sides after Adept left a hilarious message during their joint stream poking fun at her ex-boyfriend, xQc.

xQc has a new girlfriend after breaking things off with longtime partner Adept back in September — and although they’ve made up, that doesn’t mean they can’t roast each other anymore.

Most recently, Adept chimed in with a hilarious quip about her internet-famous ex-boyfriend during a joint stream between Twitch stars Corinna Kopf and Adin Ross.

However, her comment needs a little clarification. After their breakup, Adept revealed that xQc’s $300,000 McLaren 720s Spider was actually registered in her name.

xQc purchased the luxury car nearly a year ago, but unfortunately, it isn’t legally his. The streamer doesn’t have a driver’s license, which a person needs in order to officially buy a car.

Because Adept does have a license, she registered the car in her name… making it legally hers. Now, she’s got the shiny, expensive vehicle, and even uses it to pick xQc up to do things from time to time.

Adept roasts xQc in hilarious donation message

This brings us back to Adin and Corinna’s stream. The two were bantering back and forth when an account seemingly run by Adept chimed in with a donation message that left the two streamers laughing.

“You should date Adin, have him put his new Porsche in your name, and then break up with him,” Adept presumably wrote. “Works every time.”

Kopf couldn’t help but burst out laughing, but Adin brushed it off to ask Corinna an all-important question about what she looks for in a partner.

xQc has now started dating UK streamer NYXXII, who made their relationship public in a live broadcast on November 1 following rumors that he’d gotten back together with Adept after she appeared on one of his streams in late October.