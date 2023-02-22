Chase Hudson teases possible new girlfriend after Valentine’s Day date

TikTok star Chase Hudson is taking the internet by storm after seemingly confirming he’s got a new girlfriend years after his split from Charli D’Amelio.

Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy (or just ‘Huddy’ these days), is one of TikTok’s most prominent male influencers, boasting over 32 million followers on the video-sharing app.

However, he’s since branched out from his status as a full-time social media star to become a music artist, notably releasing his debut album ‘Teenage Heartbreak’ in 2021.

Huddy was also famous for his connection to TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio, who reigned as the platform’s most-followed creator for years before being dethroned by Khaby Lame last year.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: @lilhuddy Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson were TikTok’s power couple before their explosive breakup in 2020.

The two broke up in the aftermath of ‘dramageddon’ in 2020 when it was alleged that Hudson had smooched Nessa Barrett while he was still talking to Charli (although the details on that situation are a bit murky).

Luckily, the two were able to make amends and seemed friendly until Charli got together with Landon Barker, Hudson’s friend, in 2022. This didn’t appear to sit right with Huddy, who called out Charli for being a ‘homie hopper’ in one of his songs.

Since then, there’s been a simmering beef between Huddy and Barker — but it looks like Chase has finally moved on, if his latest social media posts are to be believed.

Article continues after ad

Fans convinced Chase Hudson & Chiara are dating

Fans are connecting Huddy to fellow influencer Chiara after she posted a pic to her Instagram stories on Valentine’s Day. In the pic, she showed a chalkboard on a beach with writing on it that read: “Happy Valentine’s Day Chiara.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On February 21, Huddy posted a photo to Instagram that showed him sitting on the beach cutting into a piece of cake.

It definitely looks like a beachside date taken at the same spot as Chaira’s pic — and fans are all but convinced that he was treating her to a special Valentine’s Day affair.

“I’m really happy for him, we will always support him!” one fan wrote on popular tea page TeaTokTalk. “When he is happy, I am happy.”

Article continues after ad

“They both deserve to be happy,” another said. “I’m here to support them as always!”

However, others aren’t convinced that it’s the same setup in both photos, leading to quite the conundrum among netizens as to whether or not Chase has officially moved on.

For now, it’s not looking like anything is officially confirmed — something similar to the ongoing situation between Dixie D’Amelio and Josh Ricahrds, who are also rumored to be secretly dating.