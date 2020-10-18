 Chase Hudson responds to Josh Richards saying he has 'no style' - Dexerto
Chase Hudson responds to Josh Richards saying he has ‘no style’

Published: 18/Oct/2020 1:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Chase Hudson TikTok Drama
Chase Hudson / Josh Richards

Chase Hudson TikTok

Josh Richards has had a chip on his shoulder about Chase Hudson for quite some time. But the TikTok star has finally responded, and he’s taken the high road.

TikTok star Chase Hudson might only be 18 years old, but he’s already quite the internet celebrity. He has more than 25.6 million followers and around 1.4 billion likes, which is insane. Billboard has even named him as one of the top ten music influencers on TikTok.

But unfortunately, when you’re that popular, someone is bound to have a problem with you. And in this case, it’s Josh Richards.

It started on his podcast when he and his co-host, Dave Portnoy, made fun of Chase Hudson’s unique fashion sense. In their eyes, he had no style at all, and Josh event went as far as calling him an “a**hole.”

Chase Hudson responded with class

Their comments didn’t sit too well with Chase Hudson’s fans. But the man himself chimed in on the drama, and instead of adding fuel to the fire, he decided to take the high road.

“Josh tried to say, like, you had bad style or something like that,” said an interviewer from The Hollywood Fix. He was referring to the comments on their podcast. “I think you got really cool style, man.”

“I mean, I don’t want to say anything,” said Chase Hudson. He opened his hands and showed the camera some cool rings and black nail polish. “I want this one to be up to the fans. What do you guys think? Do you guys think I have an okay style?”

Chase Hudson turned in front of the camera to show off his swagger. He was wearing a black and white facemask, a grey sweater, black jeans, a white belt, a brown bag, and matching brown leather shoes decked out in bling.

“I think you’re unique in your own way, man,” said the interviewer. “Keep doing your thing.”

“Thank you,” said Chase Hudson. It was a nice moment and one that he seemed to genuinely appreciate. But more importantly, he was able to turn something negative into something positive.

Chase Hudson TikTok DramaChase Hudson is known for his unique fashion sense. This outfit is one of many examples.

Instead of feeding into the drama, he encouraged his fans to channel their energy into focusing on what they like about his style rather than the negative comments Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy said about it.

After all, we could all benefit from a little more positivity in the world, and Chase Hudson’s classy response sets a good example for his fans and followers.

Bryce Hall hits back at critics of his “new rock hard abs”

Published: 17/Oct/2020 21:57

by Charlotte Colombo
bryce abs tiktok
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

As one of the most popular members of the Sway House, TikToker Bryce Hall is more than used to experiencing a bit of social media scrutiny every now and again.

Hall has recently been sharing his body journey over on Twitter, with him recently posting how much muscle he has gained in the last month. However, with fans mocking him for using ab sculpting treatments to achieve his physique, it looks like he has finally hit back.

When leading celebrity doctor Dr Jennifer Berman uploaded a TikTok revealing that he had been undertaking body contouring sessions with leading body sculpting clinic EmSculpt, many fans reacted negatively.

One TikTok user mocked Hall for “buying abs”, while another was critical of him not “put[ting] the work in” to get a better physique and instead relying on cosmetic treatments. Other users described the video as “embarrassing”, with one commenter quipping: “What abs?”

@drjenbermanCelebrating with @brycehall rocking his new six pack! One 30 min ##EmSculpt session got him rock-hard, sculpted abs! 💪🏻 ##WorkOut ##Abs ##BryceHall ##Fyp♬ 2 on Tinashe slowed and reverb – you are loved🥺💕

Unsurprisingly, with several fans tagging him in the replies of these hateful comments, Hall seemed unwilling to take this criticism lying down.

In his own comment on the TikTok, which amassed over 200 likes, he said: “Half the people in the comments talkin’ can’t even lift their own body weight in the gym… shut up, hit the gym, and stay mad [sic]”.

hall tiktok comment
TikTok: drjenberman
Hall was quick to hit back at fans criticising him, telling them to ‘shut up’ in a TikTok comment.

With Hall’s clapback later being picked up by Instagram page TikTokRoom, it didn’t take long for fans on Instagram to show their support for Hall. In one comment that got over 11,000 likes, one user accused fans of “body shaming” Hall.

Meanwhile, in another comment that got over 10,000 likes, an Instagram user pointed out the irony of fans “talk[ing] bad about these “influencers” and cry[ing] when they clap back”.

Referring to some of his past controversies, another fan claimed that while Bryce was “educating himself and growing”, fans continued to “keep hating on him for literally anything”.

Hall isn’t the only TikTok star to be experiencing a lot of hate recently. When Charli D’Amelio posted a video opening up about her struggles and the stress of being in the spotlight for World Mental Health Day, fans instead focussed on her “D’Amelio privilege”, calling her out for flouting social distancing rules.

