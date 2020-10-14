 Dave Portnoy starts "TikTok war" with Nessa Barrett & Chase Hudson fans - Dexerto
Dave Portnoy starts “TikTok war” with Nessa Barrett & Chase Hudson fans

Published: 14/Oct/2020 13:01 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 13:02

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Josh Richards/ Instagram: Nessa Barrett

Barstool Sports’ president Dave Portnoy has claimed he is “in the middle of a TikTok war” after the release of his new podcast with Josh Richards sent fans into a frenzy.

On Tuesday, Dave and Sway house member Josh Richards released the first episode of their new podcast BFFs in which they spoke about TikTok and many of the app’s biggest stars.

The hosts were quick to slam and shade other creators including Chase Hudson who Dave said “dressed like an a**hole,” and Nessa Barrett who, Dave claimed, found her fame through dating Josh Richards.

Fans of Nessa Barrett were very quick to come to her defense after Dave’s comments, and fired a barrage of insults his way, some of which Dave shared to Twitter. One comment Dave received on Instagram said: “You’re a disgrace to the world & you belong in a graveyard with your president. You’re literally bored and look like a r**ist so I guess you just hate on random girls that are 18.”

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett
Instagram: Josh Richards
Portnoy claimed that Nessa Barrett used Josh Richards for clout

Another fan direct messaged Portnoy and wrote, “Are you tired of waiting for someone to pick you up and take you to a nursing home?… You are like 60-70 trying to start beef with an 18-year-old girl, sit down.”

Portnoy made light of the situation, tweeting a video of a comic fight from a film with faces of the personalities involved superimposed onto the characters. He added “They are coming at me from all angles! I don’t even know what they are mad about but my a** is in the jackpot.”

Hype House member Alex Warren also came in with an attack via Instagram, saying “What is wrong with all these interviewers? Says Chase dresses like an a**hole, then proceeds to be an a**hole.”

In the midst of the drama, Nessa Barrett’s former manager at Talent X, Michael Gruen, weighed in with his own opinion on an Instagram fan page for the star, defending Josh and writing “there’s this thing called a joke… a thing that someone says to cause amusement or laughter, especially a story with a funny punchline.”

Micheal later added, “I must’ve missed the memo that Nessa – or anyone for that matter – deserves ‘the world’. The earth is inhabited by ~7B people…last I checked Nessa is just one of them (along with myself and everyone else).”

Nessa has not spoken out about the drama surrounding the podcast, but she has unfollowed Micheal Gruen on Instagram.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:54

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. There are plenty of gaming products on offer, but they’re flying off the digital shelves incredibly fast. There are big discounts on AAA games, super-fast SSD’s for your PC build, and great deals on mice, keyboards and headsets.

Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

