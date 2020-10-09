 Chase Hudson & Jaden Hossler to appear in Machine Gun Kelly movie - Dexerto
Chase Hudson & Jaden Hossler to appear in Machine Gun Kelly movie

Published: 9/Oct/2020 14:55 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 18:09

by Alice Hearing
TikTok

Popular TikTok stars Chase “lilhuddy” Hudson and Jaden Hossler will appear alongside rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly in a mystery project soon to be revealed.

Chase is a member of the Hype House and one of TikTok’s biggest names. He has 25.3 million followers and previously dated Charli D’Amelio, the queen of the app with more than 91 million followers. Jaden Hossler is a musician and influencer with 8.5 million TikTok followers and is closely associated with the Sway house

Machine Gun Kelly has just released his pop-punk album “Tickets to my Downfall,” which is currently at number 1 in the Billboard album chart. The rapper and singer is the man of the moment, having recently collaborated with musicians including Halsey and Blackbear, and now he’s involving TikTokers too.

In an Instagram post, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that TikTok heartthrob Chase is heavily involved in his latest project, which wrapped up on Thursday night. The singer filmed himself holding a camera and shouting “last day of the movie, let’s go!” with LilHuddy in a pink outfit next to rapper Mod Sun. He also explained that it was his first time directing.

Chase Hudson has more than 25 million TikTok followers

All week, the singer and Chase have been working on a “huge” project that is only being described as a “movie” by all involved. It also looks as though Blink 182’s Travis Barker has a role in the production after he appeared in Mod Sun’s Instagram stories on set, but no more details have been revealed. In a later post, Machine Gun Kelly described it as the “best week of my life.”

It was also revealed that Jaden Hossler is involved after he was interviewed by Celebrity Livin’ earlier this week where he mentioned that he was focusing on the movie.

It looks as though the project will be Chase Hudson’s first significant acting role, though he previously appeared briefly in the music video for Blueberry Faygo by Lil Mosey earlier this year.

However, fans have had mixed reactions to Chase Hudson’’s involvement. Under Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram post, some were unimpressed with one person writing “I was hyped ’til I seen Huddy,” while another person wrote, “Yay I’m so happy for Chase to be a part of this!”

But those involved in the production have nothing but nice things to say about the 18-year-old. Mod Sun posted an Instagram story featuring Chase saying “This is one of my new best friends for life. I believe in this kid fully. I cannot wait to see the kind of art that we just did… Chase, you blew my mind kid, I love you forever.”

Lando Norris forced to end Twitch stream by ‘angry’ F1 officials

Published: 9/Oct/2020 17:09

by Jacob Hale
Formula 1

Lando Norris might be a big-time Formula 1 driver, but in his spare time he loves throwing up the stream and talking to fans on Twitch — unfortunately, it seems the F1 officials don’t love it quite the same. 

In recent months, we’ve seen Lando grow his Twitch stream by playing Warzone with other top creators, mingling with the pros and putting in some genuinely great gameplay.

As well as that, he often likes to take his stream with him on race weekends, doing IRL broadcasts during his down time to speak with his fans and keep the content going.

With free practice during this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix cancelled due to the weather conditions, Lando decided to throw up the stream with teammate Carlos Sainz and have a laugh — but it was cut short by team members who told him he had to turn the stream off.

Lando and his teammate Carlos thought a Twitch stream might help pass the time.

Just eight minutes into the broadcast, with Norris and Sainz having little else to do, someone comes into their room and lets the two know that “F1 are getting a bit unhappy” with the stream being up, much to the bemusement of the two racers.

“What?!” Lando asked, confused, before requesting to know specifically what was said. Carlos, meanwhile, is slightly less confrontational and simply suggests they goodbye to their fans before waving off with an “adios.”

Norris looks completely confused as to why F1 would be upset at the two of them streaming, probably because they didn’t have to practice anyway, so seems reluctant, but eventually says goodbye a couple of minutes later.

Of course, there’s no real way of knowing why F1 were getting unhappy with the McLaren drivers unless they come out with a specific statement regarding their concerns, but that’s unlikely to happen, especially during such a big race weekend.

However, someone in the background of the stream does go on to mention something regarding “broadcast rights,” so that may be the root of the trouble.

Lando and Carlos are currently 4th and 11th respectively in the F1 Drivers’ standings, while McLaren are third in the Constructors standings.

