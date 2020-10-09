Chase Hudson & Jaden Hossler to appear in Machine Gun Kelly movie - Dexerto

Popular TikTok stars Chase “lilhuddy” Hudson and Jaden Hossler will appear alongside rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly in a mystery project soon to be revealed.

Chase is a member of the Hype House and one of TikTok’s biggest names. He has 25.3 million followers and previously dated Charli D’Amelio, the queen of the app with more than 91 million followers. Jaden Hossler is a musician and influencer with 8.5 million TikTok followers and is closely associated with the Sway house

Machine Gun Kelly has just released his pop-punk album “Tickets to my Downfall,” which is currently at number 1 in the Billboard album chart. The rapper and singer is the man of the moment, having recently collaborated with musicians including Halsey and Blackbear, and now he’s involving TikTokers too.

In an Instagram post, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that TikTok heartthrob Chase is heavily involved in his latest project, which wrapped up on Thursday night. The singer filmed himself holding a camera and shouting “last day of the movie, let’s go!” with LilHuddy in a pink outfit next to rapper Mod Sun. He also explained that it was his first time directing.

All week, the singer and Chase have been working on a “huge” project that is only being described as a “movie” by all involved. It also looks as though Blink 182’s Travis Barker has a role in the production after he appeared in Mod Sun’s Instagram stories on set, but no more details have been revealed. In a later post, Machine Gun Kelly described it as the “best week of my life.”

It was also revealed that Jaden Hossler is involved after he was interviewed by Celebrity Livin’ earlier this week where he mentioned that he was focusing on the movie.

It looks as though the project will be Chase Hudson’s first significant acting role, though he previously appeared briefly in the music video for Blueberry Faygo by Lil Mosey earlier this year.

However, fans have had mixed reactions to Chase Hudson’’s involvement. Under Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram post, some were unimpressed with one person writing “I was hyped ’til I seen Huddy,” while another person wrote, “Yay I’m so happy for Chase to be a part of this!”

But those involved in the production have nothing but nice things to say about the 18-year-old. Mod Sun posted an Instagram story featuring Chase saying “This is one of my new best friends for life. I believe in this kid fully. I cannot wait to see the kind of art that we just did… Chase, you blew my mind kid, I love you forever.”