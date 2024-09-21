Who is Liv Schmidt? ‘Skinny influencer’ banned from TikTok

TikTok star Liv Schmidt has been banned from the short-form video app for sharing controversial weight loss advice.

Liv Schmidt is a 22-year-old social media influencer who was banned from TikTok for sharing a series of videos that allegedly promoted disordered eating.

She had almost 700,000 followers followers on the video app, where she posted clips about her fitness and diet hacks, including her controversial “Skinny Girl Essentials” and “What I Eat in a Day” series.

Article continues after ad

Liv Schmidt controversy explained

Despite not being a certified nutritionist or health expert, her content primarily focused on body image, with numerous videos promoting dietary supplements, ankle weights, and protein powders, along with tips and tricks to avoid weight gain.

While the influencer maintained a large following on TikTok, she often faced criticism for her videos from experts and dietitians, who described her content as reflecting an “unhealthy devotion to being thin.”

Critics argued that Liv was glamorizing disordered eating by emphasizing the importance of staying skinny, leading to calls for the removal of the 22-year-old corporate worker’s content.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As a result, TikTok took action by shutting down her account, citing violations of community guidelines related to her posts about “disordered eating.”

Disordered eating can lead to serious health issues, including malnutrition, heart issues, and psychological distress. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, these behaviors can lead to long-term physical and mental health complications, which may have influenced TikTok’s decision to ban her account.

Liv Schmidt defends her weight loss tips

Liv stands by her controversial weight loss advice, even after being banned from the app. “For me and my personal aesthetic, I like to be skinny and there’s nothing wrong with that,” she told the Wall Street Journal in a profile published on September 16, 2024.

Article continues after ad

On why she believes her content was “successful,” she explained: “I don’t have any food off-limits. I’m not dairy-free. I’m not vegan. I’m not gluten-free. I’m not a health freak.”

Despite many critics arguing that Liv’s videos promoted disordered eating habits, she still defends her uploads, and told the outlet that her goal is to “save America from obesity one person at a time.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m trying to build a genuine thing,” the 22-year-old said, adding that she felt “misunderstood” and “upset” by TikTok’s decision. “We all have the option to follow or block any content we want.”

Article continues after ad

Liv revealed that she previously battled body dysmorphia, which inspired her social media content. She then told the newspaper: “If you look around and every single person around you is blonde and skinny, you’re gonna definitely feel more peer pressure to fit into that stereotype.”

Although her TikTok profile is no longer active, she continues to share wellness content on YouTube and Instagram, amassing thousands of likes and views.