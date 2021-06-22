Charli and Dixie D’Amelio launch TikTok cartoon show & it’s as crazy as it sounds

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio have co-developed a new cartoon show on social media based on Dixie’s favorite teddy bear and his penguin friend, and it’s as crazy as it sounds. The pair are described as “the brothers the D’Amelio family never asked for but always wanted.”

The D’Amelio sisters have been hard at work developing a long line of exciting business endeavors, including a Dunkin Donuts drink, a custom-designed mattress, a clothing brand, and a reality show.

Their latest one, however, might just be the craziest one yet.

They teamed up with Invisible Universe, an entertainment company that creates original cartoon content on social media, to co-develop “Squeaky and Roy,” two characters who will star in their own crossover show with the D’Amelio family on Instagram and TikTok.

Here’s a sneak peek at how it looks.

“When we met Invisible Universe, we loved their vision for creating cartoon characters on social media that can later end up across other media like film and TV,” the sisters told Variety. “

We thought creating our own franchise could be really fun for our entire family and couldn’t be happier with how Squeaky and Roy turned out.”

They described the project as a “special” one because it “involves” the entire family. “We love spending time together and seeing everyone’s creativity and passion come to life.” And they’re incredibly excited about it.

Charli and Dixie don’t provide the voice acting for the characters.

Instead, they work as a family in creative meetings and collaborate with Invisible Universe to shoot the videos and review the material. And, of course, they’ll star alongside them, too.

Fans are still coming to terms with how crazy the whole thing sounds, but they already can’t wait to see what kind of misadventures the adorable cartoon characters get up to.