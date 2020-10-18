 Charli & Dixie D'Amelio accused of cheating after winning Mr Beast event - Dexerto
Charli & Dixie D’Amelio accused of cheating after winning Mr Beast event

Published: 18/Oct/2020 12:10

by Georgina Smith
The D'Amelio family in Mr Beast's Creator Game
YouTube: MrBeast

Despite the lighthearted nature of Mr Beast’s Creator Games tournament, some viewers have accused winners Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with their parents, of getting outside help during the trivia rounds.

Mr Beast’s first Creator Games event in 2019 was a huge hit, collaborating with a host of high profile influencers and having them compete in a rock paper scissors tournament to determine the ultimate winner.

While the first event peaked at an already enormous 662,000 viewers, this year’s version of the games smashed that record with an incredible 1 million peak concurrent viewers.

The star-studded lineup included Addison Rae, Bretman Rock, Dream, and of course Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, who were announced as being a team rather than separate competitors.

Mr Beast Creator Games 2
Mr Beast
The starting bracket for Mr Beast’s $300,000 The Creator Games 2 event.

Despite being joined by their parents for the first round, in the final round Mr Beast only permitted one member of the family to face off against ZHC in a trivia final. Dixie took on the challenge, and ultimately won the $300,000 prize to give back to their fans in need.

However, despite the fact that the event was intended as lighthearted entertainment to give to a good cause, the comment section of the video has been flooded with accusations that the D’Amelio family cheated.

Some objected purely to the fact that the D’Amelio sisters brought their parents along despite not having been specifically announced in the lineup, claiming that they can’t “excuse the fact that it was a 4v1.”

Comment accusing D'Amelios of cheating

Comment accusing D'Amelios of cheating

Some also pointed out that the parents’ phones were visible on screen, and may have been used to cheat, saying “this is not what you do in a competition like this.”

The influx of hate and accusations towards the D’Amelio family caused Mr Beast to speak out on his own social media after the live. “I see some people mad that I let multiple people compete on a single team in the trivia tournament!” he began.

“Honestly, the tournament was just for fun and to bring the community together and I’d appreciate it if you were to get mad at anyone, get mad at me. It was my decision lol”

YouTuber LazarBeam also had something to say about the accusations, telling followers “the money goes to the fans. It was all for fun. I don’t think people should be this upset to be honest.”

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are TikTok megastars with over 130 million followers on the app combined. They are primarily known for their dance and lip-sync content, but have recently been branching out into the YouTube world along with their parents.

They haven’t responded to the furor around their win, but at the end of the day, it was all in good fun, and for charity.

Dixie D’Amelio claims she “doesn’t care” about Griffin Johnson drama

Published: 18/Oct/2020 7:13 Updated: 18/Oct/2020 10:37

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dixie and Griffin
Instagram: Griffin Johnson

Dixie D’Amelio has been caught up in a long and bitter feud with Griffin Johnson in recent months. But in a recent video that went viral on Instagram, she said she “doesn’t care” and looked more interested in enjoying her night.

Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson were the sweethearts of the TikTok world once upon a time. But what started with break-up rumors and accusations of him cheating on her quickly became something more when she confirmed them herself.

Since then, we’ve seen a whole cavalcade of events unfold. Griffin Johnson made what many believed to be a “fake” apology, and from there, it went on to escalate into a full-blown feud.

Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson were once a power couple in TikTok, but their split has been less than amicable.

Dixie D’Amelio even went as far as taking a swipe at his self-confessed foot fetish by posting pictures of her feet

That was the straw that broke the camels back, apparently. Because not long after, Griffin Johnson released a diss track aimed at her and Noah Beck after the two of them shared a kiss in a music video.

It didn’t take him long to realize that was a mistake, and he’s since removed it from all the streaming platforms. The drama has more or less faded since then.

However, it’s still left a bitter taste in their mouths. Well, it has for Griffin Johnson at least. Last week, he made a tongue-in-cheek post that seemed to call her a “dog.”

But whenever there’s a drama between two people, someone has to be the bigger person. In this case, Dixie D’Amelio has stepped up to the plate after refusing to add more fuel to the fire.

In a post that went viral on Instagram, a photographer asked Dixie D’Amelio whether she had a chance to “chat it out” with Griffin Johnson.

“No,” she said, emphatically. Even though she was wearing a face mask, you could tell the question wasn’t something she was comfortable with. But that didn’t stop the people recording her from pushing the matter a little further.

“Did you say hi to him?” asked another person standing nearby. 

“No,” she said, averting her eyes elsewhere. “I did not have a chance to.” By that point, it was pretty clear that it was still a sensitive topic, and it’s not something she was willing to talk about at that very moment. 

Still, they wanted to give it one last crack. “Do you want to, though, right?”

“I don’t care,” she said, rolling her eyes as she started walking away. “I’m just trying to…”

Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio and her sister Charli are two of the biggest TikTok stars in the world.

From that point onwards, they reeled her back in for a quick pose and a couple of photos, which she was more than happy to do.

It wasn’t the right time or place for those kinds of questions. Still, Dixie D’Amelio handled it like a champ. It looks like she’s moved on and is one step closer to burying the hatchet.