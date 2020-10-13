Mr Beast reveals $300k Creator Games 2 ft. Charli D'Amelio, Ninja, more - Dexerto

Mr Beast has announced The Creator Games 2 that will put internet personalities like Charli D’Amelio, Ninja, MKBHD, and more, to the ultimate test of wits where the winner will get $300,000 to giveaway to their fans.

Of course, the biggest prize for the YouTubers will be the title of “Smartest Creator in the World.” Though it doesn’t look like the winner of yesteryear’s Rock, Paper, Scissors mashup event, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, will be returning to defend his title.

This means that there’s going to be a new champion of The Creator Games to crown. Though the contestants shouldn’t expect the same format as last year.

Instead, Mr Beast is going to change the competition with a “Wheel of Games” that will pick every matchups game.

When is The Creators Games 2?

The $300k event will pit some of the biggest personalities for the second round of the Games.

Mr Beast is going to go live for The Creators Games 2 on Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST on his YouTube channel.

Who is in The Creator Games 2?

Mr Beast invited 24 creators split into two different brackets, and the gamemaster already revealed the first round of matchups to look out for.

In Round 1 matchups:

Addison Rae v Ninja

KSI v Rosanna Pansino

Mark Rober v Gibi

Safiya Nygaard v Kwebbelkop

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio v Preston Arsement

Yes Theory v Bretman Rock

Typical Gamer v Lexi Rivera

Dream v Matpat & Steph

Alex Warren v Lazarbeam

Matt Stone v Marques Brownlee

Laurenzside v ZHC

Swoozie v Jaiden Animations

Needless to say, the tourney is stacked with some of the most popular faces on the internet today. Though there are fans who are already casting their predictions, it might be too early to call because of the unpredictability of the event.

There’s going to be a ton of twists and turns for competitors and fans alike to watch out for. The Wheel of Games will have challenges that range from “trivia to geography, spelling bees, and beyond.” Not only that, the fans will be able to vote an eliminated contestant in the late rounds of The Creator Games.

In 2019, the Games was one of the most-viewed YouTube Originals live events bringing in over 662,000 peak concurrent viewers and over 35 million views.