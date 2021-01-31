Logo
Charli D’Amelio’s dad slams social media for not “elevating positivity”

Published: 31/Jan/2021 22:14

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Marc D'Amelio

Marc D’Amelio, the father of TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, has hit out at online trolls in a series of pointed Tweets .

Suggesting that social media platforms themselves need to take more responsibility, D’Amelio argued that these sites “need to do better to elevate positivity,” as opposed to negativity.

“The fact that hate comments get so much attention just perpetuate the negativity,” he said in his tweet. “I am not for censorship, but I am for rewarding the good s**t. Be nice!”

When a fan responded to his Tweet suggesting that that Charli turns off TikTok comments, pointing out that the comments were getting “filled with hate and triggering stuff”, Marc replied that “if you turn off the comments the haters win”.

Fans had mixed responses to Marc’s take. Some Twitter users were supportive of his sentiments, with one fan saying that “the only solution is to keep doing what you love to do, making them realise they can’t break you.”

Meanwhile, others claimed that the scrutiny Charli and Dixie faced on social media was justified due to their recent lockdown-flouting trip to the Bahamas, with one Twitter user saying: “Unnecessary hate is wrong, but if it’s hold your kids accountable, it’s deserved. Stop trying to ignore criticism. Millions have died and your kids were in the Bahamas. Some criticism is deserved.”

Other Twitter users were doubtful that at the tender age of 16, Charli, should be on social media at all, with one fan saying: “Honestly if he cared about his daughters he would tell Charli to quit social media. She is so young and is already going through so much cyber bullying and mental health issues that can have serious effects on a developing brain. I wasn’t even allowed social media at that age.”

Marc D’Amelio’s Tweets come at a time where Charli and Dixie are facing backlash from fans for travelling during the current health crisis, with Charli most recently jetting out to Barbados.

Charli has also faced criticism for being “entitled” after complaining about the time it took to reach 100m followers, and more recently was part of an embarrassing viral video where she can be seen shrugging off her mom in a trailer for reality show ‘The D’Amelios’.

James Charles hits back at outrage over resurfaced Tony Lopez kissing video

Published: 31/Jan/2021 20:57

by Dexerto
James Charles hits out at outrage over resurfaced video
YouTube: James Charles / Instagram: @lopez__tony

YouTube star and makeup mogul James Charles has hit back at critics after a year-old video resurfaced, which showed him nearly kissing controversial TikToker Tony Lopez in what appears to be a joke between them.

The TikTok-sphere is constantly aflame with news and criticism regarding platform star Tony Lopez, who is currently undergoing accusations of grooming minors.

In August 2020, Tony sparked outrage online after a video claimed he had explicitly messaged an underage girl. While he quickly issued a formal apology, that wasn’t the end of the allegations, by far.

In January 2021, Lopez was sued by two minors for “sexual battery and emotional distress,” with one of the accusations claiming that he had met with the minor — knowing she was underage — and “engaged in unlawful sexual acts.”

tony lopez twitter apology
Twitter, @lopez__tony
Tony Lopez’s August apology on Twitter.

This, unsurprisingly, has made Lopez the number one most-wanted personality on TikTok — and influencers who once collaborated with him are coming under fire for failing to publicly disavow him and take down any content featuring him.

The outrage surrounding Lopez has come to a fever pitch after a video of he and James Charles made the rounds on social media.

In the short clip, a playful James Charles appears to jokingly approach Lopez for a kiss, who turns away at the last moment to give the camera a shocked look.

Charles was called out by popular drama YouTuber Def Noodles, who uploaded the clip to Twitter. Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like Charles is a fan of the callout, as he hit back at Noodles in a biting response, calling the page’s owner a “pathetic excuse of a drama channel.”

Charles’ reply has been met with an avalanche of disapproval as commenters hit back at the beauty guru for not taking down his older videos with Lopez and, at the time of writing, not publicly speaking against him.

Similarly, critics have gone after Nikita Dragun for the same thing, and are still awaiting an official statement on the subject as the outrage continues to grow against Lopez.