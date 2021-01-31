 YouTuber Abigail Thorn of Philosophy Tube comes out as transgender - Dexerto
YouTuber Abigail Thorn of Philosophy Tube comes out as transgender

Published: 31/Jan/2021 17:19

by Charlotte Colombo
Abigail Thorn, the UK-based creator of popular educational YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, has come out as a transgender woman in her January 30 video.

The YouTube video, which was followed up with a further statement on Philosophy Tube’s Twitter account, depicts Thorn’s transformation from her former gender identity to her current one.

The video, which is entitled ‘Identity: A Trans Coming Out Story’, has already amassed over half a million views, has 79k likes and is #3 on YouTube’s Trending page in the UK. In it, Abigail initially addresses the camera as a male, saying: “I really hope this doesn’t change the way you see me. In a way, I’ll always be here. In the last seven years of videos, I’ll be there as a performance, as a character on the screen. A man who isn’t there.”

She continues: “Whatever happens, I am incredibly grateful, especially to the people who support me on Patreon. I hope you will continue to support the show and the person who will be here after I am gone. Thank you very much. You have been a wonderful audience.”

In an emotional moment, Thorn, as their male persona, then proceeds to take a bow on stage before slowly fading away. The camera then pans to the stage door, where Abigail as her true self strides in, grinning from ear to ear. The video then fades to black with the title card: Part Two: Abigail.

Thorn later expanded on her journey in a statement posted to the Philosophy Tube Twitter account. Admitting that she’d been “keeping it a secret for a long time,” Thorn requested in her statement that her privacy be respected and asked social media users to “treat everyone with kindness and patience, even those who don’t treat me kindly.”

“It’s so lovely to finally relax, to sleep well with sweet dreams and be myself,” she says in her statement. “But, I’m also scared.”

“Things are very, very bad for trans people in the UK and they’re getting worse. My existing following means that I have instantly become one of the most recognisable transgender people in the country and I feel an enormous pressure to be ‘good at it,’ like if I can only be clever enough, or pretty or funny or articulate enough, things would magically become right.”

Abigail then proceeds to discuss some of the struggles transgender people face in the UK, such as the fact that “the NHS [National Health Service] are forced by outdated laws to discriminate against us”.

She then in turn announces that she’d like to “add [her] voice to the many demanding new legislation for trans equal rights.”

“I hope someday soon that people realize that being trans is perfectly normal,” Thorn says.

Joe Rogan slams the Robinhood app over GameStop stock controversy

Published: 31/Jan/2021 16:35

by Joe Craven
Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has criticized trading app Robinhood after they chose to restrict trading on GameStop stock on Thursday, January 28. 

The recent GameStop trading outbreak has been one of the biggest stories of 2021 so far. Starting on Reddit, thousands of users decided to purchase stocks, seeing the company’s value skyrocket and sending tremors through Wall Street.

Responses varied, with some enjoying the shake up and others concerned about its wider repercussions on the markets.

Robinhood, a commission free stock trading app, was one of the main platforms used by individual traders purchasing GameStop shares. However, it garnered significant backlash after restricting the trading of GameStop stock, with users pointing out the hypocrisy of describing itself as an investment site for everyone.

RObinhood trading app screenshot
Robinhood
Robinhood describes itself as trading “for everyone”, but suspended GameStop trading on Thursday, January 28.

The condemnation came from many, but popular podcaster and current affairs commentator Joe Rogan has now joined the criticism of the trading platform.

Rogan has praised the traders previously, stating that they exposed Wall Street “manipulation”. Now, in another clip from his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he has targeted Robinhood for their attempted inhibition of GameStop trading.

“So then this app, called Robinhood,” Rogan said, explaining the situation for guest Jamar Neighbors. “Robinhood is supposed to be steal from the rich give to the poor – that’s the story of Robinhood. Instead, they are protecting all these hedge fund people and stopping people from doing this.”

“Now, regular folks on Reddit are starting to do the exact same thing,” he continued. “And they [Robinhood] are trying to figure out a way to stop these people from doing this…. Normal people are being penalised for figuring out a new way to hack the system that Wall Street have been manipulating forever.”

Robinhood has since claimed that they were forced to stop trades because of the process of recording the trades with a clearinghouse. They said: “the required amount we had to deposit with the clearinghouse was so large—with individual volatile securities accounting for hundreds of millions of dollars in deposit requirements—that we had to take steps to limit buying in those volatile securities to ensure we could comfortably meet our requirements.”

Rogan’s issues are similar to many, who claim that it is deeply hypocritical for Robinhood to prevent “normal people” from making money, on an app designed to allow anyone to invest.

Robinhood has been receiving hundreds of thousands of negative reviews off the back of the incident, leading to Google removing many 1* reviews from their site. The saga continues, but Joe Rogan has set out his stall.