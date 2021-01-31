Summit1g apologizes for rant against game devs not stopping cheaters

Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar has apologized for a series of comments he made about AAA game developers not investing in more effective anti-cheat systems, saying it was an “a**hole’ comment.”

A never-ending battle, cheaters and hackers in competitive shooters are a constant thorn in the side of regular players and game developers alike. Cheat makers can make a lot of money by developing and selling their hacks, and there’s always someone buying.

Games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, despite almost being a decade old, still face hordes of cheaters, and Call of Duty’s Warzone battle royale is one of the worst examples of cheaters ruining a game. Some top players have even quit tournaments over it.

Of course, this isn’t for a lack of trying from the developers, who use myriad techniques to clamp down on cheaters. But as soon as an exploit is fixed, another is found, and the game of cat and mouse goes on.

Summit1g slams developers

On January 30, Lazar asked “Why do Triple [A] game studios still have problems with cheaters?”

He suggested that they were unwilling to invest the necessary money to solve the problem: “I just don’t understand how you’re ok with letting your game and consumers get sh*t on. Invest some f**king money.”

However, his Tweet was met with equal part support and disagreement. Game developers came out in defense of the studios, explaining that it’s not that simple. Sony Santa Monica’s Alanah Pearce said “Because it is extremely difficult (impossible in some cases) to prevent.”

Former Epic Games developer Cliff Bleszinski simply responded “Bad take, man.”

Summit then raised the example of Valorant, arguing that it had managed to remain relatively cheater-free. However, Valorant’s anti-cheat system has been heavily criticized for being too invasive on players’ personal computers.

Summit1g apologizes over ‘frustration’

On January 31, Lazar apologized, calling his previous Tweet an “a**hole comment.”

“I know devs are doing their best,” he admitted.

Not everyone is so understanding, however, and Warzone’s developers especially have faced heaps of backlash from the community as cheating remains rampant.

One of the game’s top content creators, Vikkstar, has just announced that he is stepping away from the game totally, with hackers one of the primary reasons.