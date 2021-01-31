Logo
Summit1g apologizes for rant against game devs not stopping cheaters

Published: 31/Jan/2021 13:17

by Calum Patterson
Summit1g on Twitch
Twitch: Summit1g

Summit1g Warzone

Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar has apologized for a series of comments he made about AAA game developers not investing in more effective anti-cheat systems, saying it was an “a**hole’ comment.”

A never-ending battle, cheaters and hackers in competitive shooters are a constant thorn in the side of regular players and game developers alike. Cheat makers can make a lot of money by developing and selling their hacks, and there’s always someone buying.

Games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, despite almost being a decade old, still face hordes of cheaters, and Call of Duty’s Warzone battle royale is one of the worst examples of cheaters ruining a game. Some top players have even quit tournaments over it.

Of course, this isn’t for a lack of trying from the developers, who use myriad techniques to clamp down on cheaters. But as soon as an exploit is fixed, another is found, and the game of cat and mouse goes on.

Warzone Dam parachutes
Activision
Warzone still has a serious hacking problem.

Summit1g slams developers

On January 30, Lazar asked “Why do Triple [A] game studios still have problems with cheaters?”

He suggested that they were unwilling to invest the necessary money to solve the problem: “I just don’t understand how you’re ok with letting your game and consumers get sh*t on. Invest some f**king money.”

However, his Tweet was met with equal part support and disagreement. Game developers came out in defense of the studios, explaining that it’s not that simple. Sony Santa Monica’s Alanah Pearce said “Because it is extremely difficult (impossible in some cases) to prevent.”

Former Epic Games developer Cliff Bleszinski simply responded “Bad take, man.”

Summit then raised the example of Valorant, arguing that it had managed to remain relatively cheater-free. However, Valorant’s anti-cheat system has been heavily criticized for being too invasive on players’ personal computers.

Summit1g apologizes over ‘frustration’

On January 31, Lazar apologized, calling his previous Tweet an “a**hole comment.”

“I know devs are doing their best,” he admitted.

Not everyone is so understanding, however, and Warzone’s developers especially have faced heaps of backlash from the community as cheating remains rampant.

One of the game’s top content creators, Vikkstar, has just announced that he is stepping away from the game totally, with hackers one of the primary reasons.

Call of Duty

Warzone devs reiterate promise to fix cheating and “improvements” to anti-cheat

Published: 31/Jan/2021 11:20 Updated: 31/Jan/2021 12:07

by Joe Craven
Warzone character firing at enemies
Activision

Warzone

Warzone has reiterated its promises to players to overcome the game’s hacking issues and make significant “improvements” to its anti-cheat system. 

Warzone’s first year has been an unmitigated success, with millions of players around the world dropping into Verdansk and enjoying CoD’s second attempt at a battle royale, after Black Ops 4’s Blackout.

However, certain aspects of the game have become common targets for criticism. The strength of skill-based matchmaking and the prominence of hackers in games of all standards have been incredibly frustrating for fans.

What has worsened both issues, though, is the lack of a tangible response from Activision. Players have been incredibly frustrated by the silence from the billion-dollar company, which they argue has more than sufficient resources to solve the cheating issue and implement a robust anti-cheat system.

Warzone gas mask storm
Activision
Warzone has been enjoyed by over 75 million players since its March 2020 release.

While there has still been no major public announcement – from a Twitter account or senior staff member – an in-game daily message that was originally from April has resurfaced, being displayed to players once again.

The message, highlighted by Redditor ‘SSMKh’, is titled “Cheaters Not Welcome”. The player’s own caption of “Are you sure about that Activision?” tells us much about the scepticism and frustrations among the community.

“We work aggressively to keep Warzone fun and fair,” the in-game communication says. “24/7 security monitoring, ALL possible cheats, hacks reviewed, Planned improvements to in-game cheat reporting, 50,000+ global perma-bans to date, More updates coming soon.”

Are you sure about that Activision?? from CODWarzone

The message is originally from April of 2020, but appears to be being shown to players in game in January of 2021. It goes some way to explain why the number of permabans stated in the message is so low. It’s unclear whether messages of the day are chosen specifically or on some kind of automatic rotation.

With Activision’s inactivity already under scrutiny, the reiteration of a 7 month old message seems all the more bizarre. We’d like to think that the number of permabans is now far higher, especially given the incredible amounts of people who have dropped into Verdansk.

The re-statement of improvements coming will be welcome, but the sceptical responses make clear that many believe the issue has already got out of hand, and been allowed to go on for far too long.