Charli D’Amelio’s dad defends her amid Bahamas vacation backlash

Marc D’Amelio has defended his daughter Charli D’Amelio after she was criticized following a family trip to the Bahamas.

Amid the ongoing global health situation, many influencers have faced backlash for continuing to travel and meet up with large groups of people, with many fans calling out the creators for not practicing what they preach.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were among those receiving backlash for a trip to the Bahamas in December, with their social media accounts flooded with comments by frustrated fans. Stars like Noah Beck were also criticized for saying they needed the trip to “disconnect.”

The 16-year-old had previously told her followers to remember to obey health regulations as they’re “extremely important,” leading to further criticism that she, along with several other influencers, were being hypocritical.

i hope you are all staying safe and social distancing it’s extremely important and I hope you are caring about staying healthy and thinking of yourself and others — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) April 20, 2020

But in an interview with Kevin Wong, Marc D’Amelio defended Charli over the backlash she was getting for traveling during these times. Marc made sure to remind people of the fact that Charli is still a minor, and that she doesn’t always have full control of the decisions that get her the most backlash.

“First of all, to blame Charli? It was a family vacation,” he said. “She’s sixteen, so she has no say in where we’re going, so you can put it on me. But we did what we had to do, and you know, we went away.”

However, he made sure to assure fans that the family does understand the severity of the global situation saying, “we do take it seriously and we want to protect other people, we don’t take it lightly. We heard them loud and clear, and yeah, it’s what it is.”

While Charli was the first member of the family to rise to popularity on the internet, the family has become very much a team on social media as well, regularly uploading content on their main YouTube channel together.