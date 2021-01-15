Logo
Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio’s dad defends her amid Bahamas vacation backlash

Published: 15/Jan/2021 12:11

by Georgina Smith
The D'Amelio family pose for an Instagram photo
Instagram: marcdamelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio

Marc D’Amelio has defended his daughter Charli D’Amelio after she was criticized following a family trip to the Bahamas.

Amid the ongoing global health situation, many influencers have faced backlash for continuing to travel and meet up with large groups of people, with many fans calling out the creators for not practicing what they preach.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were among those receiving backlash for a trip to the Bahamas in December, with their social media accounts flooded with comments by frustrated fans. Stars like Noah Beck were also criticized for saying they needed the trip to “disconnect.”

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
The D’Amelio sisters are very much a team.

The 16-year-old had previously told her followers to remember to obey health regulations as they’re “extremely important,” leading to further criticism that she, along with several other influencers, were being hypocritical.

But in an interview with Kevin Wong, Marc D’Amelio defended Charli over the backlash she was getting for traveling during these times. Marc made sure to remind people of the fact that Charli is still a minor, and that she doesn’t always have full control of the decisions that get her the most backlash.

“First of all, to blame Charli? It was a family vacation,” he said. “She’s sixteen, so she has no say in where we’re going, so you can put it on me. But we did what we had to do, and you know, we went away.”

However, he made sure to assure fans that the family does understand the severity of the global situation saying, “we do take it seriously and we want to protect other people, we don’t take it lightly. We heard them loud and clear, and yeah, it’s what it is.”

While Charli was the first member of the family to rise to popularity on the internet, the family has become very much a team on social media as well, regularly uploading content on their main YouTube channel together.

Entertainment

Dolan Twins announce they’re “moving on” from YouTube career after six years

Published: 14/Jan/2021 23:17

by Virginia Glaze
The Dolan Twins announce they are quitting YouTube
YouTube: DeeperWithTheDolanTwins

Share

Dolan Twins

The Dolan Twins have been a longtime presence on YouTube, with both influencers amassing an impressive 10 million subscribers on their shared account — but after all this time, they’re calling it quits.

The Dolan Twins — made up of fraternal twins Ethan and Grayson Dolan — have garnered quite a fanbase over their six and a half years on YouTube.

Generally hailed as a positive presence on the platform, the Twins became known for being part of the “sister squad” with fellow YouTubers James Charles and Emma Chamberlain before the group split apart nearly two years ago.

Despite their large following and successful career as influencers, the Twins announced in a January 14 episode of their podcast series, ‘Deeper with the Dolan Twins,’ that they are permanently quitting YouTube.

“We are not moving on from YouTube because we have a lack of appreciation for you guys,” they clarified. “Your support over the past six …years of our lives has been… I can’t even explain the level of appreciation we have for you. Really.”

It seems that the brothers have not been feeling the usual passion for their work, expressing that they hope to move on to more challenging prospects that fuel their creative fire.

“This is life, and I do think that all good things come to an end at some point or another, and this is that point,” they added. “…We want to move on to bigger and better things that are gonna be more of a challenge for us.”

“With YouTube, it was our main goal to spread positivity. But a lot of people were recognizing that I wasn’t the same positive ‘light’ that I was in the videos, previously. My heart wasn’t in it anymore.”

Although they’re quitting their regular uploads, it seems the Twins won’t completely wipe their presence off YouTube; the duo claimed they will continue to work on their podcast, which they will post to the platform on a weekly basis.

Thus far, it doesn’t seem like their fanbase is too surprised by this development, with many viewers sounding off in the comments that they’d seen this coming for quite some time.

We can only wish the Twins luck in their future endeavors as they — and a slew of other high-profile creators — seek to start a new path in life.