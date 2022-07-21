Charli D’Amelio unveils her first ever fragrance, Born Dreamer

Eleni Thomas . 1 hour ago

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has revealed her brand new fragrance, Born Dreamer, is finally available for purchase. After announcing the project earlier in 2022, D’Amelio’s new YouTube video dives into the journey she went on to create and develop the new scent.

Charli D’Amelio is one of the biggest content creators on TikTok. Dubbed the queen of TikTok, D’Amelio was previously the most followed person on the social media platform, a position she held for over 2 years.

With that notoriety comes plenty of brand deals and collaborations, and the star is further branching out.

The younger D’Amelio sister has unveiled a new fragrance line that she has been working on for the past 2 years. She discussed the process in her recent YouTube video “Making of My First Fragrance ‘Born Dreamer’”.

The video starts off with D’Amelio and her mother sampling a variety of scents. After picking the one she likes the most she is then invited to France to meet the minds behind the work.

D’Amelio journeyed to Grasse, France in October 2021. At this time, she was also reflecting on the design of the bottle and how they arrived at the finished product after “many, many prototypes.”

“I think it’s very chic and I love that”, she began. “It’s very simple but still very cool girl vibes and it smells really good.”

Charli then explains that the design of the bottle is actually recyclable, a rare thing for typical perfume bottles to be.

“If you look at your perfume bottles at home you’ll realize that you can’t take the top off which means that it’s not recyclable. But in these, they’re recyclable and refillable.”

To close off the unveiling, Charli reflects on the journey and her excitement that the fragrance is finally available.

“This is something I’ve worked on from the first day and I’m very proud of this and very confident in the fact that I believe in everything Born Dreamer believes in.”

For those after the new Charli D’Amelio fragrance, Born Dreamer is now available at Ultra Beauty across the world.