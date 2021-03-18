Charli D’Amelio shuts down haters over Kids’ Choice Award backlash - Dexerto

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has called out those who are “mad” about her winning Favorite Social Star at the Kids’ Choice Awards, with some people trying to pit her against fellow nominees like Addison Rae.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio went from being an ordinary teen to a global celebrity overnight thanks to TikTok. While she started off making dance videos, her following quickly grew, and she has since gone on to make various types of content on YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms.

The star currently has over 110 million followers on TikTok, making her the single most-followed account on the app. But Charli’s rise to fame hasn’t come without criticism.

On March 13, the young creator was given the award for ‘Favorite Social Star’ in the female category, winning over fellow nominees Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, JoJo Siwa, Karina ‘GamerGirl ‘Kurzawa, and Maddie Ziegler.

However, as Charli told fans in the latest episode of her and Dixie’s podcast ‘2 Chix’ not everybody was happy with the fact that she won over the other nominees.

“So, on this past Saturday I was nominated for a Kids’ Choice Award,” she explained, “and I actually ended up winning. And what I would like to say about that is, how is it my fault? Y’all can’t be mad at me for that. How are you going to be mad at me? I literally had nothing to do with it. I didn’t even know what was going on half the time.

Charli went on to say, “I understand if you’re upset, but it’s also like, I got it. It’s mine, this is the one thing where it is mine, it’s mine 100%.”

Topic starts at 12:24

The TikToker also stressed that “there’s no sense of competition between” her and the other nominees like Addison Rae and JoJo Siwa, making clear to the haters that, “at the end of the day, winning an award isn’t going to ruin a friendship.”

She also said, “obviously I love everyone else that was in the category, but there is no reason at all to be putting any of them down, or putting me down to bring them up. I just feel like that’s not very fair, and the fact that that was people’s first response to this is really not cool.”

While her Kids’ Choice Award win has come with some backlash, Charli still looks pleased to have been chosen as the winner.