Charli D’Amelio & James Charles win big at Kids Choice Awards 2021 - Dexerto

Internet superstars Charli D’Amelio and James Charles are among dozens of award winners at the Kids Choice Awards, with the duo sweeping the influencer stakes in the social media categories.

Two big-name blimps were up for grabs at the Kids Choice Awards 2021 on March 13 in the social media categories.

The favorite male and female social stars had plenty of strong nominees. However, two industry titans managed to emerge victorious: Charli D’Amelio and James Charles.

Charli D’Amelio & James Charles win “Favorite Social Star” awards

Charli D’Amelio beat fellow TikTok stars Emma Chamberlain and Addison Rae in the female category, as well as YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa. Karina ‘GamerGirl ‘Kurzawa and dancer Maddie Ziegler were also nominated.

The award was given out by David Dobrik, who was nominated in the male category. D’Amelio called received the award “a dream come true.”

“Thank you so, so much. I just want to thank every person who has supported me throughout this journey. I love each and every one of you. I wouldn’t be here without all of you,” she said after accepting the award.

In the male category, James Charles took down Dobrik, as well as YouTube titan Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson and Twitch star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins to claim the Kids Choice Award.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: James Charles wins “Favorite Male Social Star” at Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards. pic.twitter.com/mZ1hFyjaXc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 14, 2021

James Charles’ celebrations were a little less subdued than D’Amelio’s. The make-up celebrity posted a photo of him playing Mario Kart at home after winning the award rather than getting up on stage like Charli.

In the other categories, BTS swept the music awards by taking three titles, while party game hit Among Us won the “Favorite Video Game” category.