Charli D'Amelio shuts down harassment of TikToker who "copied" her hair - Dexerto

Published: 7/Oct/2020 22:53

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio and Madi Monroe show off their new hair styles.
Instagram: Madi Monroe / Charli D'Amelio

It’s no secret that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has a dedicated fanbase, but some supporters began accusing another TikToker of copying her hairstyle — and the Queen was not happy about these allegations.

Charli D’Amelio is the most-followed content creator on TikTok, having reached a whopping 90 million followers since rising to the top of the platform in March.

Boasting her own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts, her own makeup collection with Morphe and her own line of Hollister hoodies, the youngest D’Amelio sister has amassed quite the empire in a short time — as well as a seriously intense fanbase.

While hopping on popular trends is quite the norm these days, some viewers have accused innocent TikTokers of copying Charli, even alleging that older sister Dixie had “copied” her nose surgery.

Madi Monroe poses in a bikini.
Instagram: Madi Monroe
TikTok star Madi Monroe recently dyed her blonde hair with streaks of pink – and certain fans of Charli D’Amelio accused her of copying the platform’s queen.

This behavior hasn’t stopped, it seems, as other fans claimed that TikToker Madi Monroe had copied Charli’s hairstyle after dying her blonde hair with streaks of rose gold (or pink, depending on how you look at it).

Charli dyed her own black hair a shade of purple underneath, and while it could be true that other influencers have taken inspiration from her new ‘do, the TikTok Queen wasn’t too pleased with those piling on Monroe for her fashion choices.

In fact, Charli claimed that other names like Avani Gregg and Hayley had kickstarted the trend by dying their hair before she’d even made the decision to go purple, as told in a pointed response to the online outrage.

Charli D'Amelio decries users accusing Madi Monroe of copying her hairstyle.

“Hayley and Avani dyed their hair like this before me,” she explained in a TikTok comment. “I did not start this trend. Also, who cares? Madi looks amazing as per usual and she is rocking the pink hair.”

Madi followed up Charli’s comment with a statement of her own, showing tons of love to the purple-haired TikTok guru.

Madi Monroe shows some love to Charli D'Amelio in a comment.

“Why is this even tea?” she said of the issue. “Hell yeah, Char rocks this hairstyle. That comment wasn’t supposed to be rude but NGL I’D LOVE TO LOOK EXACTLY LIKE CHARLI SHE’S THE BADDEST!”

It looks like there’s no bad blood between these two influencers, who have had enough of the made-up drama surrounding their hairstyle choices.

Business

Twitch staff accused of tricking streamer into promoting brands

Published: 7/Oct/2020 21:28 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 21:34

by Alan Bernal
The Black Hokage / Twitch

Twitch streamers are speaking out against the broadcasting platform for attempting to promote brands within individual chats. Content creators are slamming the practice, especially since they have no control of removing the adverts from their channel.

One longtime YouTuber and Twitch streamer who goes by ‘The Black Hokage’ noticed a staffer had dropped a message in his Chat. The purpose of the text, sent by ‘newcryka,’ was to have the streamer acknowledge the listed brand with 400 Bits attached to the post.

He immediately took issue with the move: “Yo, are you promoting something?… You got a Twitch staff symbol next to your name, are you promoting sh*t in my Chat?”

After posting the interaction on Twitter, more streamers slammed the apparent unsolicited advertisement from the streaming platform.

“Creators beware! Twitch staff is now going around donating spare change in an attempt to trick you into shouting out brands without proper compensation. Don’t fall for it,” The Black Hokage said.

Twitch partner and viral streamer ‘negaoryx’ responded: “Which is great, because we can’t moderate anything said by Twitch staff in chat, so we can’t even purge it… great…”

There is a function that lets people ‘/Clear’ their channels messaging log, which lets “broadcasters and chat moderators to completely wipe the previous chat history.” This feature doesn’t apply to messages from Twitch staff accounts.

However the means, content creators and the wider Twitch community got an indication that the streaming platform could experience more intrusive marketing campaigns.

Some believe that The Black Hokage’s clip could have been a Twitch advertisement staff member testing out a new form of social engagement tactics meant for branding – and the thought isn’t unfounded.

In early August, an outside company released how its latest marketing scheme made use of Twitch’s donation alerts to get a branded sound bite played on a streamer’s channel. Their video showed multiple instances of a Twitch account surprising streamers by donating $5 to get a brand’s name and current offerings played on their page.

The idea was immediately chastised for its way of engaging in promotion and sponsorship for a company without consulting or locking a paid deal with the individual streamer. However, despite inevitable backlash, advertisers are still trying out new methods of outreach.

The Amazon-owned streaming site has been incorporating more ways to engage audiences with branding promotions and advertisements.

Twitch
Amazon solutions for ads have directly integrated Twitch channels and streamers in the past.

“Twitch video and display media, as well as new Twitch audiences, are now available for inclusion in Amazon Advertising campaigns, and Amazon audiences are available for inclusion in Twitch campaigns,” Amazon wrote. “We’re delighted to share that we are combining Twitch’s hard-to-reach and highly engaged audiences with Amazon Advertising’s integrated full-funnel advertising offering.

Days after Amazon announced it had added Twitch to its Amazon Advertising portfolio, the streaming site announced it was testing out mid-roll ads for channels. This too was vehemently criticized by everyone from Twitch streamers to viewers, and the idea was later abandoned.

Twitch
Twitch has been experimenting with new ad campaigns that have drawn ire from viewers and streamers.

A feature that hasn’t gone back to the drawing board has been the picture-in-picture mode for ads that minimizes and mutes the main stream while playing a fullscreened promotion. This too was received with angst from viewers.

Twitch’s latest attempt at finding a more engaging way to introduce ads to its reported 17.5 million daily users has, again, created ire from its partnered content creators.

As Amazon and Twitch continue to create advertising solutions for its highly-valuable and impressionable audiences, the platform’s streamers will be on the lookout for more marketing tactics that look to benefit off of their communities.