Charli D'Amelio shuts down harassment of TikToker who "copied" her hair - Dexerto

It’s no secret that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has a dedicated fanbase, but some supporters began accusing another TikToker of copying her hairstyle — and the Queen was not happy about these allegations.

Charli D’Amelio is the most-followed content creator on TikTok, having reached a whopping 90 million followers since rising to the top of the platform in March.

Boasting her own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts, her own makeup collection with Morphe and her own line of Hollister hoodies, the youngest D’Amelio sister has amassed quite the empire in a short time — as well as a seriously intense fanbase.

While hopping on popular trends is quite the norm these days, some viewers have accused innocent TikTokers of copying Charli, even alleging that older sister Dixie had “copied” her nose surgery.

This behavior hasn’t stopped, it seems, as other fans claimed that TikToker Madi Monroe had copied Charli’s hairstyle after dying her blonde hair with streaks of rose gold (or pink, depending on how you look at it).

Charli dyed her own black hair a shade of purple underneath, and while it could be true that other influencers have taken inspiration from her new ‘do, the TikTok Queen wasn’t too pleased with those piling on Monroe for her fashion choices.

In fact, Charli claimed that other names like Avani Gregg and Hayley had kickstarted the trend by dying their hair before she’d even made the decision to go purple, as told in a pointed response to the online outrage.

“Hayley and Avani dyed their hair like this before me,” she explained in a TikTok comment. “I did not start this trend. Also, who cares? Madi looks amazing as per usual and she is rocking the pink hair.”

Madi followed up Charli’s comment with a statement of her own, showing tons of love to the purple-haired TikTok guru.

“Why is this even tea?” she said of the issue. “Hell yeah, Char rocks this hairstyle. That comment wasn’t supposed to be rude but NGL I’D LOVE TO LOOK EXACTLY LIKE CHARLI SHE’S THE BADDEST!”

It looks like there’s no bad blood between these two influencers, who have had enough of the made-up drama surrounding their hairstyle choices.