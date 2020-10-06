 Teen TikTok star blasted for claiming influencing is harder than 9-5 job - Dexerto
Entertainment

Teen TikTok star blasted for claiming influencing is harder than 9-5 job

Published: 6/Oct/2020 19:21

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: DEZ MACHADO

Share

16-year-old TikTok sensation Dez Machado is coming under fire after claiming her career as an influencer is harder than working a 9-5 in a response to angry fans — and now, they’re even more upset.

What may have seemed like an impossible dream a decade ago is now a reality for many social media stars, with YouTubers, Twitch streamers, TikTokers, and more raking in a nice bit of cash for creating content online.

Advertisement

Of course, their job requires more than merely making videos; influencers are also responsible for various other tasks, such as regularly posting on social networks, paying attention to statistics and more — but this sudden boom in influencers is sparking some criticism from internet users.

It’s not uncommon for stars to catch flak from commenters online, who take fault with them for making what seems to be a nice chunk of change for doing dances on TikTok — and one influencer had enough of the criticism.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

baked bubblegum🐹

A post shared by DEZ MACHAD🍀 (@dezmachado) on

Dez Machado, a 16-year-old TikToker with over 1 million followers on the app, hit back at an angry viewer by appearing to say that her job as an entertainer is more difficult than working a 9-5.

“Damn, working a Jack in the Box is harder than entertaining one million people?” she wrote. “I ain’t know, my bad foo.”

View this post on Instagram

#dezmachado is tired of yall😭☕️

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

Advertisement

However, Machado went on to admit that she’d gotten “lucky” by being able to make money “easily” — but she isn’t offended by those taking issue with her earnings.

“If you’re making money easily you’re always going to get hated on,” she continued in a separate reply. “Like me, for example. I make money easily (kinda) because I didn’t have to do any schooling or follow the social norms to make money! And that’s okay, I know my job is easy but I’m not offended. Yup, I got lucky, I’m sorry.”

View this post on Instagram

#dezmachado says she got lucky 👀

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

Advertisement

The TikToker has been met with a wave of backlash from critics, some who are accusing her of “job shaming” the average worker; but she isn’t the only influencer whose been put under the microscope for such comments.

Smash pro and Twitch streamer ‘Leffen’ received pushback over a similar statement in September, after arguing that streaming is harder than “minimum wage jobs.”

Needless to say, it comes as little surprise that such comments are inflammatory in the eyes of most people; but it does raise an interesting conversation as to the specifics of working as an influencer vs working eight hours a day at an “average” job.

Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio shuts down harassment of TikToker who “copied” her hair

Published: 7/Oct/2020 22:53 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 22:59

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: Madi Monroe / Charli D'Amelio

Share

Chari D'Amelio

It’s no secret that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has a dedicated fanbase, but some supporters began accusing another TikToker of copying her hairstyle — and the Queen was not happy about these allegations.

Charli D’Amelio is the most-followed content creator on TikTok, having reached a whopping 90 million followers since rising to the top of the platform in March.

Advertisement

Boasting her own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts, her own makeup collection with Morphe and her own line of Hollister hoodies, the youngest D’Amelio sister has amassed quite the empire in a short time — as well as a seriously intense fanbase.

While hopping on popular trends is quite the norm these days, some viewers have accused innocent TikTokers of copying Charli, even alleging that older sister Dixie had “copied” her nose surgery.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

the vibes 😋

A post shared by ＭＡＤＩ ＭＯＮＲＯＥ (@madimonroe) on

This behavior hasn’t stopped, it seems, as other fans claimed that TikToker Madi Monroe had copied Charli’s hairstyle after dying her blonde hair with streaks of rose gold (or pink, depending on how you look at it).

Charli dyed her own black hair a shade of purple underneath, and while it could be true that other influencers have taken inspiration from her new ‘do, the TikTok Queen wasn’t too pleased with those piling on Monroe for her fashion choices.

Advertisement

In fact, Charli claimed that other names like Avani Gregg and Hayley had kickstarted the trend by dying their hair before she’d even made the decision to go purple, as told in a pointed response to the online outrage.

Charli D'Amelio decries users accusing Madi Monroe of copying her hairstyle.

“Hayley and Avani dyed their hair like this before me,” she explained in a TikTok comment. “I did not start this trend. Also, who cares? Madi looks amazing as per usual and she is rocking the pink hair.”

Madi followed up Charli’s comment with a statement of her own, showing tons of love to the purple-haired TikTok guru.

Madi Monroe shows some love to Charli D'Amelio in a comment.

Advertisement

“Why is this even tea?” she said of the issue. “Hell yeah, Char rocks this hairstyle. That comment wasn’t supposed to be rude but NGL I’D LOVE TO LOOK EXACTLY LIKE CHARLI SHE’S THE BADDEST!”

It looks like there’s no bad blood between these two influencers, who have had enough of the made-up drama surrounding their hairstyle choices.