Bryce Hall's true feelings for Addison Rae exposed by lie detector - Dexerto

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Addison Rae were once the internet’s most buzzed-about couple; but after the two broke it off in September, it’s been unclear whether they might get back together in the future.

It’s been almost a year since ‘Braddison’ took the net by storm; The two influencers frequently appeared in each other’s TikToks and social media posts, quickly sparking rumors that the two were dating on the down-low.

While they never confirmed their relationship status — with Addison even claiming they were not involved, whatsoever — the two broke off whatever was going on between them “off social media,” leaving shippers in shambles.

However, it’s clear that Bryce Hall isn’t over his pseudo-romance with Rae (who is one of TikTok’s highest-earning creators), as evidenced by a lie detector test taken in collaboration with the Vlog Squad’s Jason Nash.

It’s worth noting that polygraph tests are not always correct, with a report from the National Academy of Sciences claiming that there is “little basis for the expectation that a polygraph test could have extremely high accuracy.”

That didn’t stop the Sway House from taking the test for entertainment purposes, anyway, prompting Nash to ask the question on everyone’s minds: “Do you want Addison back?”

Hall initially laughed at the query but openly admitted that he did, indeed, want to get back with the Southern belle — prompting the test proctor to announce that his statement was, in fact, true.

(Topic begins at 4:27)

Needless to say, this caused quite an outrage among the Sway House members, with Josh Richards even getting up from the sofa to run out of the room yelling, “Oh my god! Holy s**t!”

It’s unclear whether or not ‘Braddison’ will ever be a thing again: Considering that Addison seems to keep her love life close to the chest, as well as being constantly harassed on social media, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the two keep a potential rekindling of their romance off the books.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait for a response from Rae after Hall’s soul-baring answer to one of TikTok’s most burning questions.