Bryce Hall's true feelings for Addison Rae exposed by lie detector - Dexerto

Bryce Hall’s true feelings for Addison Rae exposed by lie detector

Published: 7/Oct/2020 19:44

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Addison Rae were once the internet’s most buzzed-about couple; but after the two broke it off in September, it’s been unclear whether they might get back together in the future.

It’s been almost a year since ‘Braddison’ took the net by storm; The two influencers frequently appeared in each other’s TikToks and social media posts, quickly sparking rumors that the two were dating on the down-low.

While they never confirmed their relationship status — with Addison even claiming they were not involved, whatsoever — the two broke off whatever was going on between them “off social media,” leaving shippers in shambles.

However, it’s clear that Bryce Hall isn’t over his pseudo-romance with Rae (who is one of TikTok’s highest-earning creators), as evidenced by a lie detector test taken in collaboration with the Vlog Squad’s Jason Nash.

It’s worth noting that polygraph tests are not always correct, with a report from the National Academy of Sciences claiming that there is “little basis for the expectation that a polygraph test could have extremely high accuracy.”

That didn’t stop the Sway House from taking the test for entertainment purposes, anyway, prompting Nash to ask the question on everyone’s minds: “Do you want Addison back?”

Hall initially laughed at the query but openly admitted that he did, indeed, want to get back with the Southern belle — prompting the test proctor to announce that his statement was, in fact, true.

(Topic begins at 4:27)

Needless to say, this caused quite an outrage among the Sway House members, with Josh Richards even getting up from the sofa to run out of the room yelling, “Oh my god! Holy s**t!”

It’s unclear whether or not ‘Braddison’ will ever be a thing again: Considering that Addison seems to keep her love life close to the chest, as well as being constantly harassed on social media, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the two keep a potential rekindling of their romance off the books.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait for a response from Rae after Hall’s soul-baring answer to one of TikTok’s most burning questions.

Twitch streamer Jinny stunned as man tries to sell her drugs on stream

Published: 7/Oct/2020 18:49

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer Jinny in Germany
Twitch/JinnyTTY

IRL Jinny

IRL Twitch streamer Jinny was left shocked after two men tried to sell her drugs while she toured the city of Hamburg in Germany.

Jinny has grown quite a following thanks in part to her IRL traveling antics where the Korean streamer routinely has odd adventures. Her trips have resulted in her befriending waitresses at a Texas Hooters, being attacked by wild deer in Denmark, and even setting her backyard on fire.

Now, in her most recent trip in Germany, the streamer found herself in quite an awkward position as she was offered drugs during an October 7 broadcast.

While talking to viewers, a random man suddenly began talking to her in broken English.

“You’re lucky to be in Deutschland. My ganja is the best,” he said. “You get three for five.”

It’s unclear exactly what units of measurement the man was selling three of for five Euros, but ganja translates to marijuana or weed. The incident really shocked the IRL streamer who had no idea what he was talking about.

“I don’t speak German,” she stated as he and another man conversed in the language.

Jinny's Twitch chat
Twitch/JinnyTTY
Jinny’s chat warned her the man was selling drugs.

“Do you need ganja?” the man asked in English.

“What is ganja?” Jinny wondered. “Iguana?”

Eventually, Jinny looked at her chat and saw that her viewers were spamming translations and explaining how he was trying to sell her drugs – something she wanted no part of.

“I don’t need ganja. It’s okay,” she laughed and went on her way. “That was very random. Do I look like I smoke weed? Uh, maybe.”

Amusingly, the streamer went on to explain that she was very confused and seriously thought the man was trying to sell her an iguana.

“I thought he said ‘do you want to buy an iguana,’” she chuckled. “Why would I want to buy an iguana all of a sudden?”

Luckily, Jinny wasn’t forced into buying any drugs or reptiles during her encounter, but it just goes to show that even when a camera is rolling, weird stuff happens on a regular basis.