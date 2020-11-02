 TikTok's educational content trial: Everything you need to know - Dexerto
TikTok’s educational content trial: Everything you need to know

Published: 2/Nov/2020 12:59

by Chris Stokel-Walker
Learn on TikTok new vertical
TikTok: supperceramics/ TikTok: jesslouisec / TikTok: annieartliving

TikTok

TikTok is testing a new feed this week that prioritizes educational videos for a select number of users in the UK and Europe.

The educational content feed is being tested on a small number of users, TikTok confirmed, though it declined to say how many would encounter it in day-to-day usage.

The roll-out of the test comes five months after a similar trial in Canada, where users were given two different ways to discover the educational content-focused vertical.

One way users in Canada found out about the additional feed was through a small lightbulb icon in the top left of the app. Another alternative that was tested in Canada included a third line of text at the top of the screen next to the “Following” and “For You” indicators. That text appeared to the left of “Following” and simply read “Learn”.

TikTok learn feature
TikTok
The feature can be accessed via the lightbulb button in the top left corner of the app

In both instances, pressing on the icon or text led users to educational content selected by TikTok.

“In our recent comparative study of TikTok and its sibling platform, Douyin, we noticed a trend in parent company ByteDance’s response to controversy with dedicated and localized social justice or educational campaigns,” says D. Bondy Valdovinos, a researcher at Queensland University of Technology, who has studied TikTok and its Chinese counterpart, Douyin.

“TikTok has faced a tumultuous year internationally with new bans and several threats of bans and in recent months has also launched a campaign eponymously titled TikTokforGood,” he adds. “Launching the educational feed now would certainly fit with past trends.”

The app has promoted its educational prowess in recent months. In the UK, it launched its #LearnonTikTok campaign in June, signing up Cambridge University, English Heritage, and others to the app as part of a $15 million investment across Europe “to begin seeding a whole ecosystem of educational content”.

Some of those content creators would not necessarily be considered educational in the traditional sense of the word. Emails promoting #LearnonTikTok to prospective partners highlight MTV UK, Delish UK, and former X Factor contestant Stacey Solomon as current educational partners.

Solomon, a Z-list celebrity in the UK, is classed as education for “sharing life hacks and helpful tips around the home”. She has posted three TikToks since June: one where she makes a smoothie, one where she made a display from pebbles gathered on a beach holiday to Sidmouth, a Devon coastal town, and one where she does the Bop-It challenge with partner Joe Swash, another Z-list celebrity.

@staceysolomon##LearnOnTikTok ##TikTokSmoothie 🍇🍓♬ Hip to the Dibby – Matthew Hollingsworth

Internal documentation, obtained by me, defines educational content on TikTok as “any video that promotes learning new skills, habits or information. This type of video content typically feels inspiring and actionable to users.” Videos using the #LearnonTikTok hashtag have been seen 37.6 billion times.

At the time, TikTok’s managing director in Europe, Rich Waterworth, declined to tell me how much of the $15 million budget the app was spending on its launch partners.

However, subsequent reporting by me for The Times found that TikTok had invited UK universities to a digital meeting in June, where it offered commercial partnerships to Russell Group universities to join the app.

TikTok would provide £5,000 in free advertising credits to educational institutions in exchange for them posting at least two videos a week for a minimum of 10 weeks.

“Like YouTube before it, the platform is maturing and courting wider audiences,” says Valdovinos. “Part of the challenge in that process is demonstrating how the platform can be used for more than just entertainment media.”

A playbook TikTok provides to those it signs up to its #LearnonTikTok campaign highlights the importance of educational content to the app’s future. “Educational Content is an important and growing category on TikTok which we will be actively promoting using the #LearnonTikTok hashtag to inspire creative learning for our users,” the playbook explains.

“TikTok is engaging partners to make educational content to help us grow the ecosystem of useful content on the platform.”

Viral cheese fondue fail guy tries fountain again & people are delighted

Published: 2/Nov/2020 12:00

by Georgina Smith
Tasty Hoon poses next to successful cheese fondue
YouTube: Tasty Hoon

In a joyful turn of events, the mukbang YouTuber who had a rather unfortunate incident with a fondue machine gone haywire, has finally got his cheese fountain working perfectly, much to the internet’s delight.

YouTuber Tasty Hoon has just recently got started on his mukbang YouTube channel, a style of eating show originating from Korea that sees streamers and YouTubers eat huge amounts of delicious looking food on camera.

However, disaster struck for Hoon just three videos in when he attempted to make a cheese fondue fountain to dip his fried chicken in. The cheese was much too thick, and the fountain started literally falling apart before his eyes, thick globs of cheese being whipped around at frightening speeds, landing across the room.

Topic starts at 1:01

The stunned YouTuber kept carried on with the show nonetheless, wrapping his chicken in the blanket-like cheese that he’d picked up from the table.

The clip promptly went viral, one of its most popular tweets receiving over 430,000 likes and counting. In the comments of his previous video Hoon announced he would give the fountain and another try, and on that he delivered.

This time the cheese he melted was a lot thinner in consistency, and looked a little more promising. But that didn’t stop Hoon from flinching when he hit the on-switch, totally unable to anticipate what the results would be. To his absolute delight the fondue worked perfectly, and that made the delicious-looking cheese-covered fried chicken a lot more rewarding.

Topic starts at 6:40

And the internet was just as delighted as Hoon, sharing their congratulations on the success across social media. One Twitter user expressed how much they loved “the joy on his face. I love this man and his cheese fountain.”

Another user commented on the perfectly cyclical story of the failure and success of the mukbanger’s cheese fountain, calling it a “mistakes into miracles” story.

Tasty Hoon’s viral success has had people falling in love with the mukbanger’s hilarious personality, and it may well give him the push to try other ambitious food experiments, hopefully with some more hilarious moments along the way.