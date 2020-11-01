 Zoe LaVerne returns to social media amid underage fan controversy - Dexerto
Zoe LaVerne returns to social media amid underage fan controversy

Published: 1/Nov/2020 19:29

by Charlotte Colombo
zoe laverne youtube
YouTube: Zoe LaVerne

TikTok star Zoe LaVerne has slowly returned to various social media platforms following a week of explosive allegations regarding her conduct with a thirteen-year-old fan.

Suspicions surrounding 19-year-old LaVerne’s relationship with the fan initially arose after a conversation between ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove and ex-best friend Amber VanPelt was leaked, wherein the latter claimed that LaVerne’s relationship with the fan was “intense” and bordered on “p**dophillia”.

Despite the TikTok star vehemently denying these accusations live, alongside the fan, it wasn’t long until videos were leaked that showed her kissing and ‘twerking’ on the fan. This then led to allegations that LaVerne had sexually assaulted the fan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

posted by #zoelaverne she also admits her and conner caught feelings for each other at one point😬

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

While LaVerne was initially quiet on the issue – shutting down her Instagram account and ceasing posting on her other platforms – she eventually addressed the accusations on her private fan account, admitting that she “caught feelings” for the youngster.

Since then, she has slowly begun to return to her public social media accounts. She reactivated her Instagram on 31 October and also posted on her Snapchat, telling fans that she was “getting help” and “starting therapy soon”, as well as mentioning that although she and the fan currently have no contact, they would be addressing the situation together too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

so zoe has reactivated on insta and posted this on snap😬

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

She also posted details of a Snapchat group chat she was added to on her story which was titled ‘Zoe Sl*t your Wrists’: “I realize why everyone is mad at me and disgusted… trust me I get it I am mad at myself too… but please stop these group chats they aren’t helping”.

LaVerne then proceeded to post a series of Halloween-related TikToks to her account. In one video, which depicted her dancing to the song, ‘Where Is the Love’, captioning it with, “Me coming back to TikTok after getting cancelled for the 100th time.”

@zoelaverne

♬ Where Is The Love? – The Black Eyed Peas

However, as pointed out by celebrity reporter Perez Hilton on Instagram page TikTok Room, LaVerne has seemingly turned her comments off on TikTok.

“She’s definitely getting canceled over this!” Hilton said.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old fan posted on his Instagram story to confirm that while he plans on publicly “addressing all of this soon”, he wants to wait until he is “stable enough” to do so. He also denied allegations that LaVerne assaulted him in the same post.

Joe Rogan called “two-faced” to Kanye West after old clips go viral

Published: 1/Nov/2020 17:59

by Daniel Cleary
Kanye and Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan, YouTube

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has been accused of being “fake” in his three-hour interview with Grammy-award winning artist Kanye West, after old clips of him being critical of the rapper resurfaced online.

After Joe Rogan and Kanye West first revealed they would be doing a podcast together, it was delayed on multiple occasions. But they finally sat down together on October 24, to record the highly-anticipated JRE episode, which lasted for just under three hours.

While the podcast episode was a hit, racking up over 10 million views in a week, and remaining on top of YouTube’s trending tab, a video compiling old takes from Joe Rogan about Kanye has spread.

Kanye West and Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan, Instagram
Joe Rogan and Kanye West finally recorded a podcast together, after delaying the episode on multiple occasions.

The podcast saw the pair cover a large variety of topics, such as Kanye’s decision to run as a presidential candidate, his struggles with the music industry, his plans for the future, and even Star Wars.

Joe Rogan was quite agreeable throughout the episode, only stopping to challenge the rapper on certain topics, but he has now received backlash for his approach, with some calling him “fake.”

Shortly after the podcast was released, one YouTuber Crying Shark compiled clips from previous JRE episodes with snippets from the latest podcast, highlighting Rogan’s difference in opinion about Kanye.

The old clips featured Rogan commenting on Kanye and his controversies in recent years, in some parts even mocking the star for his decision making or struggles with the media.

There are plenty of comments on the compilation video criticizing the podcast host. Some viewers even called him “two-faced” and “arrogant” for being friendly with Yeezy founder during the show.

It is worth noting that many viewers have also defended Rogan, adding that many of the clips taken from previous interviews were years old and that he may have now changed his opinion on the rapper.

In previous podcasts, Joe Rogan revealed that he has had numerous phone calls with Kanye West prior to him appearing on the show but it is still unclear just how friendly the two are off-camera.